County, City Authorities Respond To Report Of A Drug Lab And Explosives At A Rock Springs Residence

ROCK SPRINGS — In a joint bulletin issued Wednesday afternoon, the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office and the Rock Springs Police Department said their agencies are investigating a situation involving a drug lab and the presence of explosives at a residence at the Gateway Village in Rock Springs.

Sweetwater County Sheriff Mike Lowell said a fire was called in at a mobile home in Gateway Village late Wednesday morning. Once at the scene, firefighters discovered what was described as a “modified propane tank,” which prompted a response from the Rock Springs Police Department and the Sweetwater Bomb Squad.

Subsequent information from the scene reported the presence of explosives and a clandestine drug lab.

City and county officers have cordoned off the area while they process the scene and deal with any explosives or explosive devices and are asking citizens to stay clear of the area.

Agencies and units involved include the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office, the Rock Springs Police Department, the Sweetwater Bomb Squad – which is comprised of specially-trained and certified law enforcement officers from the Green River Police Department as well as the RSPD and the SCSO – the Rock Springs Fire Department, and members of the Sheriff’s Office’s SNAAG (Sheriff’s Narcotics and Arrest Group) and the RSPD’s Street Crimes Unit.

Authorities said more information would be made available later.