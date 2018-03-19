Commissioners Host Public Hearing to Increase STAR Transit Budget By $11,799

GREEN RIVER — The Sweetwater County Commissioners will host a public hearing on a budget amendment to provide STAR Transit with additional funding at the regular meeting tomorrow morning.

The budget amendment would provide Sweetwater County Transit Authority Resource (STAR) with $11,799 in the 2017-2018 budget.

Salaries for those receiving funding from the county will be approved and released at this meeting, followed by a discussion setting the salaries for elected officials.

Commissioners will also hear an update from Communities Protecting the Green River. Don Hartley is set to present.

Agenda

The meeting is at 8:30 am on Tuesday, March 20 at the Sweetwater County Courthouse Commissioners Chambers.

The main agenda is as follows:

8:30 am – Public Hearing for Budget Amendment for STAR Transit Authority

8:30 am – Public Hearing for Planning & Zoning Steven & Marie Prater – Conditional Use Permit-Guest House MBI Energy – Conditional Use Permit Storage of Explosives Jon B. & Trudy Doak Living Trusts – Conditional Use Permit – Storage of Fuels Over Amount Allowed in l-1

8:50 am – Commissioner comments

9:40 am – County Resident Concerns

9:50 am – Approval of Human Service Agreement with Castle Rock Hospital District

9:55 am – Filing of the Positions and Salaries for Outside Entities Funded by Sweetwater County

10:00 am – Resolution to Set the Salaries for Elected Officials

10:05 am – Update from Communities Protecting the Green River

10:20 am – Museum Request and Consideration for Updated Storage Facility Needs

10:30 am – Board Appointments Solid Waste Disposal District #1 (Rock Springs) Solid Waste Disposal District #2 (Wamsutter-Bairoil) Planning & Zoning Weed and Pest

10:40 am – Approval of the 2018 Volunteer Fire Assistance Grant Agreement

10:45 am – CenturyLink Type A License on County Road #51 Blairtown Road

10:50 am – Dominion Energy Tyle A Permit – Foothill Blvd, Yellowstone Rd, and North of Fairway Estates

10:55 am – Request to Staff Seasonal Positions in the Engineering Department and the Road & Bridge Department

11:05 am – Request to Replace Chief Deputy – Assessor’s Office

11:15 am – Request to Replace Positions in the Detention Center

11:25 am – Cooperative Law Enforcement Annual Operating Plan & Financial Plan Between SWCO Sheriff’s Office and USDA, Forest Service Ashley National Forest

11:35 am – Cooperative Forest Road Agreement between SWO and the USDA, Forest Service Ashley National Forest

11:40 am – Employee Request for Education Expense Reimbursement

11:50 am – Request Approval of Administrative Services Agreement with UMR

Read the full agenda here.

