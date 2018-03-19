Commissioners Host Public Hearing to Increase STAR Transit Budget By $11,799

GREEN RIVER — The Sweetwater County Commissioners will host a public hearing on a budget amendment to provide STAR Transit with additional funding at the regular meeting tomorrow morning.
The budget amendment would provide Sweetwater County Transit Authority Resource (STAR) with $11,799 in the 2017-2018 budget.
Salaries for those receiving funding from the county will be approved and released at this meeting, followed by a discussion setting the salaries for elected officials.
Commissioners will also hear an update from Communities Protecting the Green River. Don Hartley is set to present.
.
Agenda
The meeting is at 8:30 am on Tuesday, March 20 at the Sweetwater County Courthouse Commissioners Chambers.
The main agenda is as follows:
- 8:30 am – Public Hearing for Budget Amendment for STAR Transit Authority
- 8:30 am – Public Hearing for Planning & Zoning
- Steven & Marie Prater – Conditional Use Permit-Guest House
- MBI Energy – Conditional Use Permit Storage of Explosives
- Jon B. & Trudy Doak Living Trusts – Conditional Use Permit – Storage of Fuels Over Amount Allowed in l-1
- 8:50 am – Commissioner comments
- 9:40 am – County Resident Concerns
- 9:50 am – Approval of Human Service Agreement with Castle Rock Hospital District
- 9:55 am – Filing of the Positions and Salaries for Outside Entities Funded by Sweetwater County
- 10:00 am – Resolution to Set the Salaries for Elected Officials
- 10:05 am – Update from Communities Protecting the Green River
- 10:20 am – Museum Request and Consideration for Updated Storage Facility Needs
- 10:30 am – Board Appointments
- Solid Waste Disposal District #1 (Rock Springs)
- Solid Waste Disposal District #2 (Wamsutter-Bairoil)
- Planning & Zoning
- Weed and Pest
- 10:40 am – Approval of the 2018 Volunteer Fire Assistance Grant Agreement
- 10:45 am – CenturyLink Type A License on County Road #51 Blairtown Road
- 10:50 am – Dominion Energy Tyle A Permit – Foothill Blvd, Yellowstone Rd, and North of Fairway Estates
- 10:55 am – Request to Staff Seasonal Positions in the Engineering Department and the Road & Bridge Department
- 11:05 am – Request to Replace Chief Deputy – Assessor’s Office
- 11:15 am – Request to Replace Positions in the Detention Center
- 11:25 am – Cooperative Law Enforcement Annual Operating Plan & Financial Plan Between SWCO Sheriff’s Office and USDA, Forest Service Ashley National Forest
- 11:35 am – Cooperative Forest Road Agreement between SWO and the USDA, Forest Service Ashley National Forest
- 11:40 am – Employee Request for Education Expense Reimbursement
- 11:50 am – Request Approval of Administrative Services Agreement with UMR
View the full agenda and packet here.