Commissioners Host Public Hearing to Increase STAR Transit Budget By $11,799

By Katie Glennemeier -
GREEN RIVER — The Sweetwater County Commissioners will host a public hearing on a budget amendment to provide STAR Transit with additional funding at the regular meeting tomorrow morning.

The budget amendment would provide Sweetwater County Transit Authority Resource (STAR) with $11,799 in the 2017-2018 budget.

Salaries for those receiving funding from the county will be approved and released at this meeting, followed by a discussion setting the salaries for elected officials.

Commissioners will also hear an update from Communities Protecting the Green River. Don Hartley is set to present.
Agenda

The meeting is at 8:30 am on Tuesday, March 20 at the Sweetwater County Courthouse Commissioners Chambers.

The main agenda is as follows:

  • 8:30 am – Public Hearing for Budget Amendment for STAR Transit Authority
  • 8:30 am – Public Hearing for Planning & Zoning
    • Steven & Marie Prater – Conditional Use Permit-Guest House
    • MBI Energy – Conditional Use Permit Storage of Explosives
    • Jon B. & Trudy Doak Living Trusts – Conditional Use Permit – Storage of Fuels Over Amount Allowed in l-1
  • 8:50 am – Commissioner comments
  • 9:40 am – County Resident Concerns
  • 9:50 am – Approval of Human Service Agreement with Castle Rock Hospital District
  • 9:55 am – Filing of the Positions and Salaries for Outside Entities Funded by Sweetwater County
  • 10:00 am – Resolution to Set the Salaries for Elected Officials
  • 10:05 am – Update from Communities Protecting the Green River
  • 10:20 am – Museum Request and Consideration for Updated Storage Facility Needs
  • 10:30 am – Board Appointments
    • Solid Waste Disposal District #1 (Rock Springs)
    • Solid Waste Disposal District #2 (Wamsutter-Bairoil)
    • Planning & Zoning
    • Weed and Pest
  • 10:40 am – Approval of the 2018 Volunteer Fire Assistance Grant Agreement
  • 10:45 am – CenturyLink Type A License on County Road #51 Blairtown Road
  • 10:50 am – Dominion Energy Tyle A Permit – Foothill Blvd, Yellowstone Rd, and North of Fairway Estates
  • 10:55 am – Request to Staff Seasonal Positions in the Engineering Department and the Road & Bridge Department
  • 11:05 am – Request to Replace Chief Deputy – Assessor’s Office
  • 11:15 am – Request to Replace Positions in the Detention Center
  • 11:25 am – Cooperative Law Enforcement Annual Operating Plan & Financial Plan Between SWCO Sheriff’s Office and USDA, Forest Service Ashley National Forest
  • 11:35 am – Cooperative Forest Road Agreement between SWO and the USDA, Forest Service Ashley National Forest
  • 11:40 am – Employee Request for Education Expense Reimbursement
  • 11:50 am – Request Approval of Administrative Services Agreement with UMR

Read the full agenda here.

View the full agenda and packet here.

