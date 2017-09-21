County Commissioners Approve Grant for Victims of Crime

The Sweetwater County Commissioners voted 5-0 to approve a grant award in the amount of $122,470 to provide services to victims of crime.

The grant is from the Wyoming Division of Victim Services, and will fund services that are provided to victims of crime for the fiscal year 2018.

The grant positions supplement two full-time permanent Victim Witness Coordinators. The grant requires a 25% match on the federal portion of the award, which is $40,748. This is satisfied by the two permanent positions and does not require a separate cash match in the grant project.

A portion of the grant, in the amount of $99,776.21, will go toward payroll and benefits for two part-time Victim Witness Coordinators in the County Attorney’s Office.

Travel and training, which includes the cost of registration, travel, hotels, and meals, will get $12,811.

Emergency assistance provided to victims will be given $3,727.35 of the grant award.

Any other costs such as cost of supplies and supportive services, such as publications, advertising, outreach, and engagement, will be given $6,155.44.

The grant funding must be used by June 30, 2018.