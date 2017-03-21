County Commissioners Encourage Construction of Wildlife Overpasses

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Sweetwater County Commissioners would like to see two wildlife overpasses constructed on Wyoming Highway 28 east of Farson. They are also encouraging future consideration of an Interstate 80 wildlife overpass.

In a letter dated March 10 to Wyoming Highway Department Director Bill Panos, Commissioner Wally Johnson spoke on behalf of Sweetwater County.

“This county makes this request because the Highway 28 right-of-way fences have historically created a major impediment to the migration of wildlife, especially antelope, mule deer, elk and etc. traveling to their winter and summer ranges.” — Johnson in the letter

Johnson said he has observed the unnecessary suffering and loss of wildlife due to their inability to cross the Highway 28 fences. He said he applauds the success of the Trapper Point Wildlife Overpass on U.S. 191 north of Pinedale because it has dramatically reduced wildlife and vehicle collisions.

“Sweetwater County is a strong supporter of formally designating and protecting the Sublette Mule Deer Migration Route (the longest big migration route in the United States), and also, we strongly believe that this migration route could be further enhanced by the construction of overpasses, similar to Trapper’s Point, on Highway 28,” said Johnson in the letter.

Johnson said the county commissioners believe than an overpass should be constructed over I-80 somewhere between North Baxter Basin and Bitter Creek Hill, so that wildlife can resume their natural migration south. That route south was cut off by the construction of I-80.