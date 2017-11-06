County Commissioners to Receive Sales Tax & Revenue Update Tomorrow

GREEN RIVER — The Sweetwater County Commissioners will hear an update on sales tax and revenue by County Treasurer Robb Slaughter.

Commissioners will meet at 8:30 am on November 7 for their regular meeting at the Sweetwater County Courthouse.

.

Action/ Presentation Items:

9:40 am – Proposal to replace evergreens around the courthouse

– Proposal to replace evergreens around the courthouse 9:50 am – Memorandum of Understanding between Union Wireless and Sweetwater County regarding county licenses 2016-024A through 2016-024E for a fiber optic line on County Road #69 Gookin White Mountain Road

– Memorandum of Understanding between Union Wireless and Sweetwater County regarding county licenses 2016-024A through 2016-024E for a fiber optic line on County Road #69 Gookin White Mountain Road 9:55 am – County license request by Dominion Energy to place gas main in JY Road right of way

– County license request by Dominion Energy to place gas main in JY Road right of way 10:05 am – Potential adoption of Ozone Contingency Plan

– Potential adoption of Ozone Contingency Plan 10:15 am – Approve agreement between Department of Family Services and Clerk of District Court regarding child support enforcement

– Approve agreement between Department of Family Services and Clerk of District Court regarding child support enforcement 10: 20 am – Approval of 24-hour malt beverage permit for K-Motive & Sports, Inc. on November 18, 2017 for Snow Open House

– Approval of 24-hour malt beverage permit for K-Motive & Sports, Inc. on November 18, 2017 for Snow Open House 10:25 am – Approval of the Fiscal Year 2017 Emergency Management Performance Grant Agreement and Point of Contact Form

– Approval of the Fiscal Year 2017 Emergency Management Performance Grant Agreement and Point of Contact Form 10:30 am – Approval of the Fiscal Year 2017 State Homeland Security Program Grant Agreement and Point of Contact Form

– Approval of the Fiscal Year 2017 State Homeland Security Program Grant Agreement and Point of Contact Form 10:35 am – Information Technology Presentation

– Information Technology Presentation 10:50 am – CivicPlus Agreement Cancellation

– CivicPlus Agreement Cancellation 11:05 am – Equipment Lease Award

– Equipment Lease Award 11:15 am – Discussion regarding holiday courthouse hours

– Discussion regarding holiday courthouse hours 11:25 am – Board Vacancies Parks & Recreation Board Southwest Counseling Board

– Board Vacancies 11:30 am – Sales Tax & Revenue Update

– Sales Tax & Revenue Update 11:45 am – Update of Oil & Gas Production Review

– Update of Oil & Gas Production Review 12:05 pm – Petition for enlargement of Jamestown Rio Vista Water & Sewer District

View the full agenda here.

View the full packet here.