County Emergency Responders Deal With Second Fire Of The Day

ROCK SPRINGS — For the second time on Monday, sheriff’s deputies and county firefighters dealt with a fire in the Purple Sage area west of Rock Springs.

At around 3:30 PM, a fire began at a mobile home at 45 Purple Sage Road, #27. Emergency responders were notified and the lone occupant, the woman who lives at #27 with her husband, was able to escape.

Sweetwater County Sheriff Mike Lowell said county deputies and firefighters from Sweetwater County Fire District #1 raced to the scene, and, while firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze, the residence was a total loss.

At the scene, several people were examined for smoke inhalation by ambulance service personnel, but not transported to Memorial Hospital in Rock Springs. No other injuries were reported.

As of press time, Fire District #1 personnel were still on scene and the cause of the fire is under investigation.