County, Federal Officers Conduct Compliance Checks of Registered Sex Offenders; Non-Compliant Offender Sought

SWEETWATER COUNTY — Sweetwater County detectives and deputy United States Marshals carried out a county-wide sweep of registered sex offender compliance checks over the Memorial Day weekend and are seeking information on a fugitive offender.

Sheriff Mike Lowell said a felony arrest warrant has been issued for Bruce Leon Harms, 58, charging him with Failure to Register, Subsequent Offense. Court records show that Harms was convicted in 1989 in Los Angeles County, California, of Oral Copulation by Force and later moved to Sweetwater County. In 2013 he was convicted of Failure to Register in District Court in Green River and is currently charged, once again, with being non-compliant.

Though he resided for a time in Blairtown in Rock Springs, Harms is now believed to have left the area. Lowell described him as a white male, height 5’11”, weight about 150 pounds, with long grey-brown hair and blue eyes. Anyone with information concerning his whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Office.

Failure to Register, Subsequent Offense, is punishable by imprisonment for not more than 10 years, a $1,000 fine, or both.

Lowell said 89 compliance checks were completed as part of an ongoing campaign officials call “Operation Jessica,” named for Jessica Marie Lunsford, who was nine years old when she was abducted, raped, and murdered in Florida in 2005 by a convicted sex offender who lived near her. An autopsy determined that her killer, a man named John Couey, buried her alive in garbage bags and she suffocated to death. Couey was convicted of Jessica’s murder and sentenced to death, but died in prison of natural causes in 2009.

Under Wyoming law, sex offenders as defined in statute must be in compliance with state law by registering with the state Division of Criminal Investigation through local Sheriff’s Offices. Offenders are photographed and fingerprinted and must also provide a range of information, including address, place of employment, and vehicle information. They must notify authorities if they move or change jobs. Offender’s photographs and other information are then posted on the DCI website at http://wysors.dci.wyo.gov/sor/. The Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office website provides a link to the state’s registration pages.

The United States Department of Justice maintains a national sex offender registry website at www.nsopr.gov , which is called the Dru Sjodin National Sex Offender Website after Dru Katrina Sjodin, a University of North Dakota student who was the victim of kidnapping, rape, and murder in 2003 at the hands of convicted sex offender Alfonso Rodriguez, Jr. Rodriguez was convicted of Sjodin’s murder and sentenced to death in 2006.

Lowell said that in addition to the Harms case, county detectives have filed charges against one non-compliant offender with the Sweetwater County Attorney’s Office and are investigating two others.