Día de los Muertos: Celebrate with the County Historical Museum

GREEN RIVER — The Sweetwater County Historical Museum has partnered with Edgar Romero to prepare a Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) offering in the museum gallery.

What is Day of the Dead?

Día de los Muertos is a holiday for honoring the dead, which originated in Mexico but is now celebrated in many countries and regions. Celebrants create ofrendas (offerings) using items such as food, flowers, photos and sugar skulls.

The museum hopes that this display will bring more awareness of the cultural and religious significance of the holiday.

The museum’s ofrenda will honor Elinor Pruitt Stewart and other women of Sweetwater County. Although the festivities traditionally begin at midnight on October 31 and last through November 2, the museum will have their offerings on display from October 13th through November 4th.

The John Wesley Powell statue in front of the museum will also be decorated to honor Green River’s most famous explorer.

Public Invited to Participate

The museum is also making space available outside for the public to take part in the Día de los Muertos activities as well. Anyone who would like to make an offering to deceased loved one, friend, or celebrity may do so on Saturday, October 14th from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. (during and after Trunk or Treat).

“We’re really excited to work with Edgar Romero, as well as get the community involved. I think this is an opportunity to learn about a part of Mexican/Latino culture from people in those communities,” Amanda Benson, curator of the museum, commented about the event.

All offerings must be appropriate for public display or they will be removed. If you cannot be present on October 14th but would like to make an offering, please contact the museum staff to arrange a time to do so during business hours.

Your offering can be as simple as a photo of your loved one or you may bring more elaborate items you have decorated for Día de los Muertos.

Community Members of Latino Descent Invited

All members of the public are invited to participate, but the museum would like to extend a special invitation to community members of Latino descent.

The local Latino community has a long and significant history in Sweetwater County and the museum is making efforts to expand their collections and exhibits to reflect this aspect of our heritage.

Nothing may be permanently affixed to or painted on the museum building or grounds. There will be a prepared framework available for offerings.

Since this is an outdoor display, please do not bring original photos or anything you want returned to you. If you have any questions or comments, feel free to contact the Sweetwater County Historical Museum at 307-872-6435 or message us on Facebook (@SWCHM).

The Sweetwater County Historical Museum is a component unit of Sweetwater County government, which exists to preserve and present the heritage of Sweetwater County.

The museum is located at 3 E. Flaming Gorge Way in Green River. For information call (307) 872-6435 or contact us by email at info@sweetwatermuseum.org. Also, visit our website at www.sweetwatermuseum.org and see us on Facebook.