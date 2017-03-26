County Officials Announce Road Closures in Farson Area

ROCK SPRINGS – Three county roads in the Farson area have been closed.

Sweetwater County Sheriff Mike Lowell and the County Department of Public Works / Road and Bridge said the following roads are now closed due to flooding stemming from Saturday night’s rainfall and ongoing snowmelt, which have caused localized flooding of Little Sandy Creek. (Officials emphasized that Little Sandy Creek is, at present, a creek in name only and is well over its banks, as can be seen in the attached photographs.)

The county road closures announced on Sunday are as follows:

· Farson 1st North

· Farson 3rd North from Farson 3rd East to the Farson-Little Sandy Road

· Farson-Little Sandy Road from Farson 3rd North to Farson 4th North

Lowell said that due to high water levels, drivers throughout the county on back country roads should sound judgment and exercise caution.