County Officials Issue Road Advisory For The Farson Area

ROCK SPRINGS — Sweetwater County Sheriff Mike Lowell and the County Department of Public Works / Road and Bridge issued an advisory Thursdayafternoon on the road network in the Farson area.

Water levels are rising, particularly along the course of the Big and Little Sandy Rivers, and Farson 2nd North may become compromised and impassable. (Farson 1st North continues to be completely washed out and remains closed.)

Drivers are advised to exercise caution and extra care, especially if water is encountered on a roadway. “It’s best not to risk driving through it,” said Lowell. “There’s no way to be certain about the water’s depth or the condition of the road surface beneath it.”

Water levels will be monitored throughout the night/morning of June 8/9, and notifications will be made if there are any new closures.