County Officials Outline Vehicle Registration Laws For Non-resident Workers

SWEETWATER COUNTY — In a joint release issued on Tuesday, Sweetwater County Sheriff Mike Lowell and County Treasurer Robb Slaughter described the details of Wyoming statute concerning vehicle registration for non-residents working in the state.

“The Wyoming statute that addresses this issue,” Slaughter said, “is W.S. 31-2-201 (j) and (k). It can be reviewed online at the State Legislature’s website at http://www.wyoleg.gov/StateStatutes/StatutesConstitution?tab=0.”

Lowell and Slaughter outlined the statute as follows:

A non-resident who is employed in Wyoming, on either a temporary or full-time basis, and who is the owner or operator of a vehicle in Wyoming that is not a commercial vehicle must immediately obtain a valid Wyoming registration or purchase a temporary registration.

To obtain a temporary registration, their vehicle must display a valid registration from another jurisdiction and be properly insured.

Application is made in person at the County Treasurer’s Office at the Sweetwater County Courthouse at 80 West Flaming Gorge Way in Green River.

The fee for a temporary registration is $50.00 per month and cannot exceed 120 days per vehicle.

If a worker is going to be employed in Wyoming for longer than 120 days, a regular Wyoming registration must be issued.

Those applying for a temporary registration will need to bring with them the following:

The vehicle’s current, non-expired registration

Proof of insurance

Color of vehicle

Payment for temporary registration in the form of cash, credit card, or debit card

Subsection (k) of the statute makes the following provisions for a commercial vehicle owner, a non-resident owner of a vehicle who is not employed in Wyoming, or any owner, upon transfer of ownership to, as an alternative to registration:

A 30-, 60-, or 90-day permit may be obtained in any 12 month period. The temporary permit begins on the date the owner enters Wyoming or on the date of purchase of the vehicle. The fees for a temporary permit are:

Up to 30 days – .10 X regular registration fee

Up to 60 days – .20 X regular registration fee

Up to 90 days – .30 X regular registration fee

Lowell and Slaughter noted that Wyoming has full reciprocity agreements with Idaho, New Mexico, Illinois, and Nebraska.

Non-residents working in Wyoming who live in these states may run with their regular registration.

If they take up residence in Wyoming, however, (by living here over 120 days, for instance), they must obtain Wyoming registration.

In addition, Wyoming has daily commuter reciprocity with Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nebraska, South Dakota, and Utah. Non-residents who live in these states and commute to work daily in Wyoming may run with their regular registration.

Lowell emphasized that Sweetwater County deputies are enforcing this statute, and will continue to do so.

Slaughter said those with questions may contact the Sweetwater County Treasurer’s Office at (307) 872-3720.