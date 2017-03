SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Sweetwater County Republican Party elected new officers yesterday.

From left to right officers are, Leo Klatka, Vice Chairman; J. Island Richards, Chairman; Teresa Richards, State Committeewoman; Eric Bingham, Treasurer; and Clark Stith, State Committeeman.

J. Island, Teresa, and Clark will join other Republicans from around the state on May 6th in Jackson to elect new officers for the Wyoming Republican Party.