County Road Closure Announced

SWEETWATER COUNTY — A section of well-traveled county road will be closed down soon.

Sheriff Mike Lowell said that due to necessary repairs to replace a damaged section of waterline, County Department of Public Works / Road and Bridge will be closing the Gookin-White Mountain Road (County Road 69) from its intersection atop White Mountain with the White Mountain Road (County Road 53) to Crossroads Park, west of Rock Springs.

The closure will go into effect October 9 and will last for an estimated three weeks.