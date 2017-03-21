County Road Condition Update – Salt Wells Road and Chilton Road

SWEETWATER COUNTY — Sheriff Mike Lowell and the County Department of Public Works have issued an update concerning conditions on the Salt Wells Road, east of Rock Springs, and the Chilton Road, north of Rock Springs.

County Road and Bridge crews have now reopened the Salt Wells Road (County Road 48) for its entire length, from Highway 430 to Interstate 80.

The Chilton Road (County Road 17) is now open to its intersection with the Freighter Gap Road (County Road 83).

County officials cautioned that there are soft areas generally along these roads and road shoulders can be particularly soft. In addition, drivable roadbeds can narrow quickly to a single lane; drivers are advised to exercise caution.