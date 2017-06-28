County Road South of Green River Reopened

ROCK SPRINGS — A county road east of Flaming Gorge closed by authorities on Tuesday was repaired and reopened Wednesday.

Sweetwater County Sheriff Mike Lowell and the County Department of Public Works / Road & Bridge said Tuesday the closure effected the Flaming Gorge Alternate Loop #1 Road (County Road 38) between the turnoff to the Brinegar Ranch and the turnoff to the Currant Creek Ranch.

Water in Currant Creek had rechanneled itself out of its culvert and caused damage to the roadbed.

County Road & Bridge workers have now made temporary repairs to the road and reopened it Wednesday afternoon.

Officials said the road will be closed again on July 5 to finalize repairs.