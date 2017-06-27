County Road South of Green River Temporarily Closed

ROCK SPRINGS — A county road south of Green River and east of Flaming Gorge has been temporarily closed.

Sweetwater County Sheriff Mike Lowell and the County Department of Public Works / Road & Bridge said Tuesday the closure effects the Flaming Gorge Alternate Loop #1 Road (County Road 38) between the turnoff to the Brinegar Ranch and the turnoff to the Currant Creek Ranch.

County officials said water in Currant Creek has rechanneled itself out of its culvert and is causing damage to the roadbed. County Road & Bridge workers and equipment will be on site on Wednesday and hope to have repairs completed soon.

An announcement will be made when the road is reopened.