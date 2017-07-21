County Road South of Rock Springs Reopens After Closure Due to Debris on Road

UPDATE — County Road 33 – the Flaming Gorge Road, also called the Big Firehole Road – has been reopened.

Sweetwater County Sheriff Mike Lowell and the County Department of Public Works / Road & Bridge made the reopening announcement at about 12:15 pm on Friday, after county crews worked to clear away roadway debris created by Thursday night’s severe rainstorm.

Officials continue to recommended, however, that in the aftermath of last night’s storm caution continue to be exercised on county roads everywhere.

ROCK SPRINGS — A county road south of Rock Springs has been temporarily closed.

Sweetwater County Sheriff Mike Lowell and the County Department of Public Works / Road & Bridge said Friday that Thursday night’s heavy rains caused severe flooding along and across County Road 33, the Flaming Gorge Road (also called the Big Firehole Road).

Debris deposited on the roadway, coupled with damage, have made it impassable.

Lowell recommended that in the wake of the recent storm, caution be exercised on county roads everywhere.

County crews are at work to reopen the road, and an announcement will be made when it is reopened.

