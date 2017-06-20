County to Save $470k This Year, $1.5M Next With Voluntary Separation Program

SWEETWATER COUNTY — Sweetwater County government is downsizing by 20 employee positions across several departments through their Voluntary Separation Program.

The Voluntary Separation Program granted a one-time incentive of $30,000 to be taken as cash or health insurance to eligible employees.

With the 19 employees who signed up and the one vacant position set to remain vacant, the program will cost the government just over $1 million in payouts but will save the county $470,752 in FY 2017-2018.

Savings the following year are projected to be even higher. Human Resources Director Garry McLean said the savings the following year would be over $1.5 million if those positions aren’t filled again.

McLean said there may be additional savings that weren’t even in this estimate, such as less training, less supplies, and less support. Even liability insurance is cheaper with fewer employees.

The Sweetwater County Commissioners voted unanimously to accept voluntary separation from those 19 employees.

Commissioner Wally Johnson said the program is an opportunity to reorganize and be more efficient.

The plan for the program is to decrease the cost of the overall county budget, which spends just over 76% on personnel. Commissioners are projecting decreased revenues to create a $3.7 million budget shortfall next year.