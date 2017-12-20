Court Hears Evidence In Anglesey Sentencing

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The first day of a projected two-day sentencing focused mainly on Jacob Rollen Anglesey’s conflicting accounts in the March 2009 death of Konnor Allen, a two-year-old boy in his care.

The former Green River Police Department Officer pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter.

The prosecution introduced recorded interviews with Angelsey, in which he can be heard changing his story. The investigating DCI agents approached him with a collegial attitude before raising the forensic science which, according to the witnesses does not support the conclusion that a simple fall could of resulted in the injuries sustained by Konnor Allen.

Prosecutors played Angelsey’s initial 911 call which contains conflicting statements to the dispatcher. In a subsequent jailhouse interview, post his arrest on a indictment issued by a Grand Jury, he states that he ‘hip checked’ the child on the front step.

Angelsey was initially charged with First-Degree Murder due to the age of the victim. He pleaded to voluntary manslaughter.

The defense has raised discovery issues although a motion to withdrawn his guilty plea was denied. Before his guilty plea was accepted the judge ordered that the prosecution and all law enforcement officers involved in the case sign affidavits that no discovery was withheld in the case..

According to the taped interviews, Anglesey stated that he changed his story because he was afraid of being viewed as a poor parent.

The second day of the argued sentencing continues tomorrow.