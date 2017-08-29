Cowboy Fans, Wear Your Brown and Gold This Friday!

LARAMIE — As part of the 13th annual College Colors Day celebration, the University of Wyoming is encouraging fan support across social media for the Cowboys.

The grand prize is a chance to win an all-expenses-paid trip to the College Football Playoff National Championship game.

United We Fan

Fans across Wyoming are encouraged to wear UW apparel Friday, Sept. 1.

Through Facebook Frames, Snapchat filters, an Instagram style quiz and Twitter hashtags, fans can show off their school spirit and pride to tell the world how great Wyoming fans are. This year’s theme, “United We Fan,” highlights the connection fans have not only to their school, but also to fellow fans when they see each other wearing the same name and colors, no matter the location.

College Colors

Pokes fans can visit www.CollegeColorsDay.com for 30 days of college gear giveaways and a chance to win prizes such as watches, tailgate games, hats and apparel.

Through the website, fans also will have a chance to register for the chance to win one of two all-expenses-paid trips to the College Football Playoff National Championship game in Atlanta in January.

Tickets to the game will be provided by the College Football Playoff and Extra Yard for Teachers, the College Football Playoff’s primary charity partner that empowers and honors the teachers that help student-athletes across the country realize their dream of attending college.

How to Enter

By sharing their own photos and stories across social media using #UnitedWeFan and #CollegeColors throughout the month of August, fans will have the chance to win new gear just by showing their school spirit.

With IMG Licensing Co. representing the trademark licensing programs of more than 150 of the nation’s leading universities, the annual celebration is dedicated to promoting the traditions and spirit that embody the college experience. College Colors Day is celebrated by thousands of organizations, retailers, classrooms and millions of individuals who don their team colors and share their school spirit with friends and colleagues.

For more information, call Barb Jordan in the UW Trademark Licensing office at (307) 766-6927 or email bjordan1@uwyo.edu.