Cowboy Kickoff Concert Returns for 2018

LARAMIE– Following a one-year hiatus, the Cowboy Kickoff Concert will return in 2018 on Friday, August 31, featuring headliner and reigning CMA and ACM Vocal Duo of the Year Brothers Osborne.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 am Wednesday, May 30 and start at only $20 for UW students and $30 for the public. Tickets can be purchased at GoWyo.com/CowboyKickoff or in person at the WYO Athletics Ticket Office or Wyoming Union Information Desk.

This year’s event, a partnership between UW Athletics, 7220 Entertainment and ASTEC, will be held at the Arena-Auditorium on the UW campus. Doors will open at 6 pm, with the entertainment underway at 7 pm.



About Brothers Osborne

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Brothers Osborne, whose hits include “Stay a Little Longer”, “21 Summer”, “It Ain’t My Fault”, and “Rum” is the reigning CMA and ACM Vocal Duo of the Year.

Their newest album “Port Saint Joe” was released on April 20th and features the lead single “Shoot Me Straight”.

The kickoff concert will also feature special guests The Cadillac Three.



Pokes Will Host Washington State on Saturday, September 1

As part of kickoff weekend, Cowboy Football will host PAC-12 foe Washington State in War Memorial Stadium on Saturday, September 1 at 1:30 pm. A special concert and game ticket package will once again be available to fans.

“We’re excited to bring back the kickoff concert this fall” says University of Wyoming Vice President for Student Affairs Sean Blackburn.

“It’s a great event to kick-off the school year for our students and the community and represents a great partnership between UW Athletics, 7220 Entertainment and ASTEC.”



Ticket Information

General admission tickets purchased in advance for the seating bowl cost $30 for adults, $20 for UW students with proper ID and $10 for children 12 years of age and under. Standing room only floor tickets are $45 for adults and $35 for students.

Adult and student tickets purchased the day of the concert will cost $10 more per ticket. Concert and game combo tickets also are available for $84 (a savings of up to $31 over purchasing tickets separately).

With regular session classes out for the summer, a limited number of standing room only floor tickets will be held back for UW students, and released on Wednesday, August 29th at 4pm.

Concessions, beer and wine sales will be available onsite at the Arena-Auditorium. For more information on this event, parking, concessions and artists, visit www.GoWyo.com/CowboyKickoff.