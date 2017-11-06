Cowboy State Games Awarded Best Medal In The Nation

WYOMING — On Wednesday, November 1, 2017, in Orlando, Florida the Cowboy State Games was awarded by the National Congress of State Games, the Best Medal for Games in the United States.

33 States are members of the National Congress of State Games and each year competition is held amongst the States in several categories. The Cowboy State Games submitted their medal into the competition for 2017.

The Cowboy State Games was brought back by the Casper Sports Alliance for 2017 and held its first competition in January. “We had three months to create a look for the “new” Cowboy State Games for our January competitions,” said John Giantonio, Director of the Games. “We wanted something fresh and iconic for the state of Wyoming. The Bison design was perfect for Wyoming and the inclusion of the “laurel wreath” representing the Olympic Games really makes our medals something special.”

The Casper Sports Alliance and the Cowboy State Games receive support from Visit Casper, the Zimmerman Family Foundation and other sponsors with cash and value-in-kind support. “For a market our size to receive this prestigious recognition is an honor,” shares Brook Kreder, CEO of Visit Casper. “Our continued focus with the Cowboy State Games will be driving participation and adding additional sports to reach new audiences.”

The Cowboy State Games is preparing for 2018 with their sport commissioners identifying dates and locations for the upcoming year. It is expected that 23 different sports will be held in the State of Wyoming in 2018 with an anticipated 1,500+ athletes competing.