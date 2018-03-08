Cowboys Battle Lobos in Quarterfinals of MW Championship

LAS VEGAS– The Cowboys continue their run for a Mountain West Championship on Thursday in the quarterfinals battling third-seeded New Mexico at 9:30 pm MT in the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The two teams combined for 133 points in their last meeting on February 20 in Laramie.



How to Watch or Listen to the Game

The contest can be seen on CBS Sports Network with Andrew Catalon on the play-by-play and Steve Lappas on color. Fans can listen and follow live stats on GoWyo.com.

The game will be broadcast live on radio over the 25 affiliate stations of the Cowboy Sports Network. Dave Walsh will have the play-by-play alongside Kevin McKinney on the color.



University of Wyoming sports coverage

in Southwest Wyoming is supported by these great sponsors:

A Look at the Matchup

The Cowboys are now 20-12 overall earning the 23rd 20-win season in school history after downing San Jose State 74-61 in the first round of the championship on Wednesday.

The Pokes hit 10 threes against the Spartans and have knocked down double-digit threes in five of their last six games.

Wyoming and opponents are shooting 44 percent from the field this season. Wyoming is spreading the ball around averaging 15.6 assists per game and have assists on 59 percent of their baskets this season.

Wyoming is two assists shy of 500 this season after recording 20 against the Spartans.



New Mexico is 17-4 Overall

The Lobos head into the MW Tournament winners of five-straight games sporting a 17-4 overall record and finished third in the MW race at 12-6. The Lobos lead the MW and rank seventh in the nation in three pointers made this season with 345.

The Lobos are 25 threes short of breaking the Cowboys’ MW record of 369 from a season ago.

New Mexico pressures the basketball better than any other team in the MW forcing 16.9 turnovers per game on the season for eighth in the nation. New Mexico also leads the MW and ranks eighth in the nation in turnover margin at +4.3.



UW’s Leaders

The Pokes are led in scoring by junior guard Justin James at 19.3 points per game for third in the MW, which ranks No. 65 in the nation. James also leads the Pokes in assists at 3.0 per game and ranks second on UW grabbing 6.0 rebounds per night.

Senior forward Hayden Dalton adds 17.9 points per game for fourth in the MW. He leads UW and ranks fifth in the MW grabbing 7.8 rebounds per night.

Senior forward Alan Herndon adds 11.6 points per game this season and leads the MW and ranks No. 24 in the nation with 71 total blocks. Herndon also leads the league at 2.2 blocks per game, which ranks No. 28 in the nation.

Senior guard Louis Adams adds 9.8 points per game off the Pokes’ bench.



New Mexico’s Leaders

The Lobos are led in scoring by Third team All-MW selection Anthony Mathis at 13.3 points per game, as New Mexico features seven players that score over nine points per game. Sam Logwood adds 13.3 points per night.

Antino Jackson was an Honorable Mention and All-Defensive team player in the MW, as he added 10.3 points per game. He is third in the league with 134 total assists this season.



About the Series

The Cowboys trail in the all-time series with New Mexico 67-70. Wyoming does own a 3-2 record against the Lobos all-time in neutral court games. The Lobos took both contest against the Cowboys this season and have won three of the last four meetings.



Up Next

The winner of Wednesday night’s contest will face No. 3 New Mexico in the quarterfinals on Thursday at 9:30 pm MT on CBS Sports Network.