Cowboys and Chippewas Announce Future Series As They Prepare to Play in Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

LARAMIE– As the Wyoming Cowboys and Central Michigan Chippewas prepare to face off against one another in this year’s Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, the two schools announced on Wednesday that they’ve agreed to a future home-and-home football series.

Schools Will Meet for the Third Time in Boise

Central Michigan will host the first game of the series on Sept. 19, 2026. Wyoming will host the Chippewas on Sept. 4, 2027, in Laramie.

The two schools have played each other only twice prior to the upcoming meeting in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl in Boise, Idaho, on Friday, Dec. 22.

Wyoming won the first meeting on Sept. 16, 2000, by a score of 31-10. CMU won the second meeting in Mount Pleasant, Mich., on Sept. 7, 2002, by a final score of 32-20.

The new two-game series was being negotiated prior to the two teams being selected to play against one another in this year’s bowl season.



Central Michigan and UW Rank No. 1 and 2 in Forced Turnovers

The Cowboys and Chippewas have both been very opportunistic on defense this season. Wyoming has forced 30 opponent turnovers in 2017 (16 interceptions and 14 recovered fumbles) to rank No. 2 in the nation in takeaways.

The only team to rank ahead of the Cowboys is Central Michigan. The Chippewas led the nation in forced turnovers, with 31 (19 interceptions and 12 recovered fumbles).



Both Teams Placed Second in Their Conferences

Wyoming will enter this year’s Famous Idaho Potato Bowl after finished second in the Mountain West Conference Mountain Division this season, posting a 7-5 overall record and a 5-3 conference mark.

Central Michigan placed second in the West Division of the Mid-American Conference in 2017 with an 8-4 overall record and a 6-2 conference mark.

All Wyoming’s future football schedules are tentative and subject to change.



University of Wyoming Future Football Schedules



2018

Aug. 25 at New Mexico State

Sept. 1 WASHINGTON STATE

Sept. 8 at Missouri

Sept. 15 WOFFORD



2019

Aug. 31 MISSOURI

Sept. 7 at Texas State

Sept. 14 IDAHO

Sept. 21 at Tulsa



2020

Sept. 5 WEBER STATE

Sept. 12 at Texas Tech

Sept. 19 UTAH

Sept. 26 at Ball State



2021

Sept. 4 MONTANA STATE

Sept. 11 at Northern Illinois

Sept. 18 BALL STATE

Sept. 25 at Clemson



2022

Sept. 3 TULSA

Sept. 10 NORTHERN COLORADO

Sept. 17 at Illinois



2023

Sept. 2 TEXAS TECH

Sept. 9 PORTLAND STATE

Sept. 23 APPALACHIAN STATE

Sept. 30 at North Texas



2024

Aug. 31 at Arizona State

Sept. 21 NEW MEXICO STATE



2025

Sept. 6 at Utah



2026

Sept. 5 NORTH TEXAS

Sept. 19 at Central Michigan



2027

Sept. 4 CENTRAL MICHIGAN

All future schedules are tentative and subject to change.

All Wyoming Home games are in CAPS and BOLD.