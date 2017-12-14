Cowboys and Chippewas Announce Future Series As They Prepare to Play in Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

LARAMIE– As the Wyoming Cowboys and Central Michigan Chippewas prepare to face off against one another in this year’s Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, the two schools announced on Wednesday that they’ve agreed to a future home-and-home football series.
Schools Will Meet for the Third Time in Boise
Central Michigan will host the first game of the series on Sept. 19, 2026. Wyoming will host the Chippewas on Sept. 4, 2027, in Laramie.
The two schools have played each other only twice prior to the upcoming meeting in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl in Boise, Idaho, on Friday, Dec. 22.
Wyoming won the first meeting on Sept. 16, 2000, by a score of 31-10. CMU won the second meeting in Mount Pleasant, Mich., on Sept. 7, 2002, by a final score of 32-20.
The new two-game series was being negotiated prior to the two teams being selected to play against one another in this year’s bowl season.
Central Michigan and UW Rank No. 1 and 2 in Forced Turnovers
The Cowboys and Chippewas have both been very opportunistic on defense this season. Wyoming has forced 30 opponent turnovers in 2017 (16 interceptions and 14 recovered fumbles) to rank No. 2 in the nation in takeaways.
The only team to rank ahead of the Cowboys is Central Michigan. The Chippewas led the nation in forced turnovers, with 31 (19 interceptions and 12 recovered fumbles).
Both Teams Placed Second in Their Conferences
Wyoming will enter this year’s Famous Idaho Potato Bowl after finished second in the Mountain West Conference Mountain Division this season, posting a 7-5 overall record and a 5-3 conference mark.
Central Michigan placed second in the West Division of the Mid-American Conference in 2017 with an 8-4 overall record and a 6-2 conference mark.
All Wyoming’s future football schedules are tentative and subject to change.
University of Wyoming Future Football Schedules
2018
- Aug. 25 at New Mexico State
- Sept. 1 WASHINGTON STATE
- Sept. 8 at Missouri
- Sept. 15 WOFFORD
2019
- Aug. 31 MISSOURI
- Sept. 7 at Texas State
- Sept. 14 IDAHO
- Sept. 21 at Tulsa
2020
- Sept. 5 WEBER STATE
- Sept. 12 at Texas Tech
- Sept. 19 UTAH
- Sept. 26 at Ball State
2021
- Sept. 4 MONTANA STATE
- Sept. 11 at Northern Illinois
- Sept. 18 BALL STATE
- Sept. 25 at Clemson
2022
- Sept. 3 TULSA
- Sept. 10 NORTHERN COLORADO
- Sept. 17 at Illinois
2023
- Sept. 2 TEXAS TECH
- Sept. 9 PORTLAND STATE
- Sept. 23 APPALACHIAN STATE
- Sept. 30 at North Texas
2024
- Aug. 31 at Arizona State
- Sept. 21 NEW MEXICO STATE
2025
- Sept. 6 at Utah
2026
- Sept. 5 NORTH TEXAS
- Sept. 19 at Central Michigan
2027
- Sept. 4 CENTRAL MICHIGAN
