Cowboys Click On All Cylinders in 37-14 Win Over Central Michigan

BOISE, Idaho– The Cowboys were clicking on all cylinders on Friday forcing a school record eight turnovers and scoring 37 points, the most in a Bowl Game in UW history in a 37-14 win over Central Michigan in the 21st Annual Famous Idaho Potato Bowl in Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho.

The Pokes finished the game as the current national leaders in turnovers this season with 38 passing Central Michigan, who lead the nation heading into the contest.

