Cowboys and Cowgirls Face Utah State in Saturday Contests

LARAMIE – After a thrilling four overtime marathon win over Fresno State on Wednesday, Wyoming heads to Utah State to take on the Aggies on Saturday. The second meeting of the season between the two schools is set for a 7 p.m. MT start inside the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum.

The game will be broadcast live on radio over the 25 affiliate stations of the Cowboy Sports Network. Fans can follow live stats, watch and listen to the contest on GoWyo.com.

The Cowboys (16-9, 6-6 MW) tied a school record for the longest game with a four overtime win over Fresno State 102-100 on Wednesday evening. The Cowboys grabbed 60 rebounds against Fresno State, for the most in the MW era of Cowboy basketball. UW leads the conference and is No. 19 in the nation in rebounds at 40 per game. UW is third in the nation in defensive rebounds per game at 30.8. The Pokes have hit 226 three pointers on the season averaging 9.0 per game for second in the MW and No. 44 in the nation. UW is scoring 77.8 points per game, a mark that is second in the league.

The Aggies (10-13, 4-8 MW) have lost two-straight contest, heading into Saturday evening. Utah State is shooting 45.7 percent from the field this season ranking third in the MW conference. The Aggies are shooting 36 percent from behind the three-point line, which also ranks third in the conference. Utah State grabs 36.2 rebounds per game and dishes out 14.3 assists per game.

The Cowboys are led in scoring by sophomore Justin James, as he pours in 15.1 points per game ranking eighth in the MW. Junior forward Hayden Dalton is adding 12.8 points per game with a team-high 9.0 rebounds per game, which is third in the MW. He has 225 total rebounds this season ranking third in the MW and No. 34 in the nation. Senior guard Jason McManamen adds 12.1 points per game. He has 182 three pointers for his career ranking third all-time at UW, as he is 12 threes away from being the Cowboys all-time three-point leader. Junior Forward Alan Herndon adds 10.7 points per game and leads the team with 2.1 blocks per game, which ranks No. 39 in the nation. He has 52 blocks on the season ranking 10th in single season history at UW.

The Aggies are led in scoring by senior Jalen Moore, as he averages 15.9 points per game for sixth in the MW. He also adds a team-high 5.7 rebounds and has 61 assists. Freshman Koby McEwen adds 15 points per game on the season with a team-high 65 assists. He also adds 4.8 assists per game and is hitting 42 percent of his three pointers. Senior Shane Rector adds 9.9 points per game off the bench for the Aggies.

The Cowboys are 49-26 all-time against the Aggies and are 16-18 all-time in Logan. Wyoming hit 13 three pointers in a 95-87 win over Utah State on Jan. 11 in the Arena-Auditorium.

Cowgirls vs Aggies

The Cowgirl basketball team returns home on Saturday to host the Utah State Aggies. The game is set for a 2 p.m. MT tip time at the Arena-Auditorium. Live stats, video and audio can be found on the GoWyo.com website.

The Cowgirls enter the contest with a 17-6 overall record and are 9-3 in league play after a 52-47 loss against Fresno State last night. Sophomore Clara Tapia finished with a team-high 12 points and seven assists followed by fellow sophomore Marta Gomez with 11 points. Junior Marleah Campbell chipped in seven points off the bench while junior Liv Roberts added seven points and a game-high 11 rebounds. Wyoming shot 18-49 (.367) from the field and 7-19 (.368) from three. The Cowgirls out rebounded Fresno State, 36-28, and had 23 points off the bench.

Junior Liv Roberts leads the team averaging 15.4 points and 7.9 rebounds plus 2.4 assists. She ranks fourth in the MW in scoring, fifth in field goal percentage and is sixth in rebounding. In league games, she is third in scoring, fourth in rebounding and sixth in field goal percentage. Gomez is adding 9.3 points and 3.2 rebounds, while junior Natalie Baker is chipping in 8.9 points.

UW is shooting 550-1242 (.443) from the field and 177-460 (.385) from beyond the arc. The Cowgirls are also outscoring opponents 67.2-54.1 and out rebounding teams 36.3-31.9. Wyoming ranks first in field goal percentage as well as three-point field goal percentage, free throw percentage and assists.

Utah State enters the game 13-10 overall and 6-6 in league play having won four in a row. Last time out, the Aggies defeated the league leading Colorado State Rams, 55-48. Sophomore Rachel Brewster leads the way with 13.1 points and 4.5 rebounds. Freshman Shannon Dufficy is averaging a team-high 9.1 points plus 8.9 points. As a squad, the Aggies are shooting 535-1369 (.391) from the field, averaging 59.8 points and 38.7 rebounds per contest.

This will be the 26th meeting between the two schools with Wyoming holding a 17-8 lead in the series. The last time the two teams met was January 11, 2017 with the Cowgirls earning a 71-48 win in Logan. Utah State is coached by Jerry Finkbeiner who is in his fifth season with the program.

