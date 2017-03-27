Cowboys Drop First Game of CBI Championship

CONWAY, S.C. – A slow start offensively hindered the Cowboys in a 91-81 loss to Coastal Carolina in the first game of a best of three championship of the College Basketball Invitational presented by Five Four on Monday evening in Conway, S.C. The two teams return to the Arena-Auditorium on Wednesday at 7 p.m. for the second game, if the Cowboys win it will force a third game on Friday at 5 p.m. in a contest also in the Arena-Auditorium.

“We have to get better as a program on the road,” UW head coach Allen Edwards said. “Coastal Carolina protected their home floor with great energy and physicality. We tried to fight back, but we allowed too many points tonight.”

Wyoming hit 13 three pointers for their 12th game in the last 13 with double-digit three pointers. The Cowboys have 344 three pointers on the season. Coastal Carolina shot 47 from the field going 34-of-72. UW held the last two opponents to under 40 percent from the field. Wyoming shot 44 from the field going 28-of-63. Wyoming shot 46 percent from the field in the first half.

Senior Jason McManamen recorded 19 points for his 24th game in double figures. McManamen hit four threes adding to his school record, as he has 207 in his career. Junior forward Alan Herndon hit two three pointers. He has at least two three pointers in 21 games this season and has hit at least two in nine of his last 10 games. He finished the night with 14 points. Herndon recorded five blocks on the night. It was a career-high and the most by a Cowboy since Larry Nance Jr. had five against San Jose State on Jan 18, 2014. Sophomore guard Justin James recorded 12 points for his 29th game in double-figures this season. Junior forward Hayden Dalton added 11 points for his 25th game in double-figures this season.

“I thought Alan (Herndon) did a tremendous job protecting the rim,” Edwards said. “Coastal Carolina hit three pointers well tonight and they were great in the paint with their offense rebounding.”

The Chanticleers jumped out to an early 15-5 lead on UW shooting 6-of-10 from the field. Wyoming was 2-of-7 and allowed six of CCU’s 15 points to come off of turnovers. Back-to-back triples from McManamen made it an 18-12 game with 13:31 left in the opening half.

Wyoming cut the lead down to five points at 22-17 with 11:29 remaining on a three-point play from Dalton. Coastal Carolina responded with a 9-0 run to make it a 31-17 game with a few ticks under 10 minutes remaining in the first half.

The Pokes went on an 8-0 run to make it a 34-27 game with 6:25 remaining. Triples from Herndon and Alexander Aka Gorski led the run along with a jumper in the paint from Dalton. But Coastal Carolina responded and built the lead back to double-digits highlighted by their 12th point off a Cowboy turnover making it 39-27.

Wyoming cut the deficit to nine points at 44-35 to close the half. Coastal Carolina was solid in the paint with 20 points to the Cowboys eight points. The Chanticleers shot 49 percent from the field in the first half going 17-of-35.

Wyoming struggled to cut into the nine-point halftime deficit in the early goings of the second half. The Pokes made it a seven-point game at 52-45 on a Jeremy Lieberman three pointer, but CCU built the lead back to double-digits with 13:54 remaining.

The Pokes cut the lead to six points on numerous occasions in the second half, but the Chanticleers continued their solid play in the paint increasing the lead back to double-digits with under six minutes remaining.

UW wouldn’t go away with six straight points by McManamen making it a nine-point game at 84-74 with just over two minutes remaining. Redshirt freshman Cody Kelley made it an eight-point game almost a minute later, but it wasn’t enough as UW fell 91-81.

Demario Beck, Jaylen Shaw and Michel Bamba all had 15 points to lead Coastal Carolina.

Tickets for Wednesday’s game start at $13/adult and $10/youth. Priority tickets will also be available for $21 (Gold) and $16 (Blue). Student tickets will also be available for $5. Tickets can be purchased on GoWyo.com, over the phone at 307-766-7220 or in person at the Wyoming Athletic Ticket Office.

