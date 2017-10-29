Cowboys Finish Sixth, Cowgirls Place Eighth at MW Championships

LARAMIE– The Cowboy cross country team finished in sixth place while the Cowgirl harriers took eighth at the 2017 Mountain West Cross Country Championships on Friday.

Sophomore Harry Ewing placed 26th to lead the men, while senior Lauren Hamilton took 31st to lead the women.

Ewing Led Cowboys

Ewing clocked a time of 24 minutes, 47 seconds to lead Wyoming in the 8-kilometer men’s race at the University of New Mexico’s North Golf Course.

It was the second time in Ewing’s young career that he has finished as the top Cowboy after also leading the squad at last season’s Roy Griak Invitational. The New Zealand native improved 20 spots from his 2016 conference finish while running the second best 8K time of his career.

Downey Recorded Best Conference Finish of Career

Junior Michael Downey also contributed the best conference finish of his career, taking 36th place as the second Cowboy to cross the finish line. Downey clocked a time of 25:02, setting a personal best for an 8K race as he improved 25 spots from his 2016 conference finish.

“Harry (Ewing) and (Michael) Downey both ran good races,” said UW assistant coach Scott Dahlberg on Friday. “Downey made a great effort to stay in the mix and we know he has more in him next time.”

“Harry started out a bit more conservative but moved up well. This young group is gaining good experience every race.”

Other Cowboy Performances

Next in the Cowboy lineup was Christopher Henry, who matched his finish from last year’s conference meet by taking 41st in 25:20. Sophomore Daniel Hintz was just three spots behind Henry, clocking in at 25:41 for 44th place.

Junior Calum Kepler placed 50th with a time of 25:58, a personal best for an 8K race, while senior Michael Kesy rounded out Wyoming’s top five with a 56th-place finish in 26:37.

Freshman Jerald Taylor finished directly behind Kesy in 57th, clocking in at 26:40. Phillip Thomas finished in 63rd place, recording a time of 28:39.

Hamilton and White were Top Two Runners

Racing in just her second meet of the season, Hamilton clocked in at 22:02 to finish as the top Cowgirl. Fellow senior Kerry White clocked in at 22:17 to take 41st place to finish as Wyoming’s No. 2 runner in her final conference championship race.

White has now finished as Wyoming’s first or second runner in all four meets this season. Sophomore Ashley Bock was Wyoming’s third finisher for the second time this season, clocking in at 22:26 for a 6K personal best and 46th place overall.

Cowgirls Ran Tough as a Team

“We ran tough as a team today and got out from the gun to put ourselves in a good position to compete in a very talented field,” said UW associate head coach Amanda Clower.

“Lauren (Hamilton), Kerry (White) and Ashley (Bock) competed well throughout the race. I think the women gained some confidence today and I am looking forward to the NCAA Mountain Regional meet in two weeks.”

Other Cowgirl Performances

Junior Emily Person was next, taking 54th with a time of 22:59 as she raced in her first career conference championship meet. Fellow junior Kiah Leonard rounded out the top five for Wyoming, clocking in at 23:02 for 56th place.

Quinn DeStefano posted a time of 23:06 to finish two spots behind Leonard, while Kacey Doner clocked in at 23:35 for 64th place. Meridith Heneage and Regan VanDePol were back-to-back in 75th and 76th places for the Brown and Gold.

Cowgirls and Cowboys Team Scores

The Cowgirls recorded 204 points in the team standings to finish ahead of UNLV and Fresno State, while the Cowboys posted 179 points to finish ahead of San José State and Fresno State.

Opponent Performances

New Mexico claimed four of the top five spots on the women’s side, including Ednah Kurgat in first place, to win its 10th-straight conference title. Colorado State had three of the top five finishers on the men’s side, including individual champion Jerrell Mock, to claim the men’s team title.

Up Next

The Wyoming cross country team will travel to Logan, Utah on Nov. 10 for the 2017 NCAA Mountain Regional Championships. Stay tuned to @wyo_track on twitter for more information.