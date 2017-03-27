Cowboys Head to Coastal Carolina to Open CBI Finals

LARAMIE – The Cowboys will be making their first visit to the State of South Carolina since 2000 when they open the College Basketball Invitational presented by Five Four finals on Monday at 5:30 p.m. MT in the HTC Center on the campus of Coastal Carolina.

The second game will return to the Arena-Auditorium on Wednesday at 7 p.m. MT for game two. Should the best-of-three series require a third game, the Cowboys will again host the Chanticleers at the Arena-Auditorium on Friday, March 31 with a start time of 5 p.m. MT.

Fans can watch all three games on ESPNU. The game will be broadcast live on radio over the 25 affiliate stations of the Cowboy Sports Network. Fans can follow live stats, watch and listen to the contest on GoWyo.com.

A Look at the Matchup

The Cowboys head into the finals with a 21-14 overall record after their 74-68 win over Utah Valley in the semifinals. UW has held the opposition to under 40 percent from the field in back-to-back games. The Cowboys rank No. 22 in the nation in field goal percentage defense. Wyoming has scored 2,716 points this season, a school record. The Cowboys have also dished out 527 assists ranking fourth in single-season school history. The Pokes 331 made three pointers rank No. 16 in the nation, as UW has hit double-digit triples in 11 of their last 12 games.

The Chanticleers head into Monday’s game with a 19-17 overall record after downing Illinois-Chicago 89-78 in the semifinals. Coastal Carolina finished 10-8 in their first season in the Sun Belt. CCU scores 72.9 points per game and allows 72.6 points per game. Coastal Carolina is shooting 43 percent from the field and 34 percent from behind the arc. CCU grabs 40.4 rebounds per game and also add six steals per night.

Each Team’s Leaders

The Cowboys are led by sophomore guard Justin James. He was named the MW Sixth Man of the Year by the conference media members and coaches. He adds 15.9 points per game for seventh in the MW. He is sixth in the league shooting 46 percent from the field. He has scored 20 or more points 11 times this season after scoring 21 in the quarterfinals against UMKC. Junior forward Hayden Dalton adds 12.3 points per game and grabs a team-best 8.3 rebounds per night for fifth in the MW. He has recorded 11 double-doubles this season and his 291 rebounds rank 10th in single-season school history. Senior guard Jason McManamen became UW’s 35th player to reach a 1,000 points doing it against Utah Valley with his game-sealing layup. He adds 11.3 points per game for the Pokes. Junior forward Alan Herndon adds 11.2 points per night with 6.0 rebounds per game. He has 67 blocks this season to rank third in the MW. He has 105 in his career ranking sixth all-time at UW.

Coastal Carolina is led in scoring by Jaylen Shaw, as he adds 14.7 points per game. He also leads the team in assists adding 3.7 per night. He is shooting 47 percent from the field on the season. Elijah Wilson adds 13.3 points per game and 3.2 rebounds. Demario Beck leads the Chanticleers in rebounding grabbing 8.0 per game. He is also third on the team in scoring adding 9.8 per game.

About the Series

Monday will mark the first meeting between the two schools. The Cowboys played one team from the Sun Belt this season downing NCAA Tournament participant Troy in the Arena-Auditorium by a score of 72-66 on Dec. 19.

Up Next

Both teams will return to the Arena-Auditorium on Wednesday at 7 p.m. MT for game two. Should the best-of-three series require a third game, the Cowboys will again host the Chanticleers at the Arena-Auditorium on Friday, March 31 with a start time of 5 p.m. MT.

University of Wyoming sports coverage

in Southwest Wyoming is brought to you by these great sponsors: