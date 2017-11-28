Cowboys Head to Denver for Front Range Showdown

LARAMIE– The Cowboys will pack their bags once again and travel south to face the Denver Pioneers on Wednesday at 7 p.m. It will be the 155th meeting between the Front Range foes in a series that dates back 1915.

How to Listen to the Game

The contest will be televised on Altitude 2 with Todd Romero on the call and Greg Lackey on the color or available online for a fee. Fans can listen to the game and follow stats on GoWyo.com.

The game will be broadcast live on radio over the 25 affiliate stations of the Cowboy Sports Network.



A Look at the Match up

Pokes Have a 5-1 Overall Record

The Cowboys head into the contest with a 5-1 record after defeating New Mexico Highlands 83-70 on Sunday. The Pokes hit a season-high 13 three pointers in the game and have hit 53 total on the season.

Wyoming is shooting 43 percent from the field and 37 percent from behind the arc. Opponents are shooting 40 percent from the field and 31 percent from behind the arc.

Wyoming has been solid at the free throw line this season shooting 77.5 percent for No. 32 in the nation and third in the Mountain West. The Pokes tied a season-high with seven blocks on Sunday and have 27 on the season.



DU Have 2-4 Record

The Pioneers are 2-4 on the season under second year head coach Rodney Billups. Denver is averaging 70.7 points per game and are allowing 73.2 per night.

DU is shooting 45 percent from the field on the season and 36 percent from behind the three point line. The opposition shoots 41 percent from the field and 31 percent from behind the arc.

Denver has recorded 101 turnovers in six games this season. DU has been solid on the glass grabbing 39.5 per game.



Each Team’s Leaders

Dalton Leads Cowboys with 17.2 Points Per Game

Senior forward Hayden Dalton leads the Pokes in scoring this season at 17.2 per game. He also leads UW grabbing 6.8 rebounds per game and ranks second in the MW in three point field goal percentage at 47 percent.

Senior forward Alan Herndon adds 11.5 points per game. He leads the MW in total blocks with 16 on the season, which is No. 19 in the nation.

Junior Justin James adds 11.6 points per game appearing in five contests. He also adds 4.4 rebounds per night to go along with 2.2 assists. Redshirt junior guard Nyaries Redding is shooting 95.5 percent from the free throw line to rank second in the MW and No. 25 in the nation.



Daniel Amigo Leads Pioneers in Scoring

The Pioneers are led in scoring by center Daniel Amigo. He adds 16.8 points per game and a team-high eight rebounds per game. Guard Joe Rosga also adds 16.8 points per game. He is an effective three point shooter going 16-of-40 on the season for 40 percent.

He can get to the foul line with 35 attempts on the year to connect at an 89 percent clip.



About the Series

Wednesday’s game marks the 155th meeting between the two schools in a series that dates back to 1915. The Cowboys own a 40-35 record on the road against the Pioneers including a 16 point win in the team’s last meeting in Magness Arena.



Up Next

The Cowboys return home on Saturday hosting Drake in the Mountain West/ Missouri Valley Conference Challenge.