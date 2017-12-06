Cowboys Head to South Carolina to take on Gamecocks

LARAMIE– The Cowboys head east for their final road contest of the non-conference schedule taking on South Carolina, an NCAA Final Four participant from last season.

The contest is slated for a 5 pm start on Wednesday and will be a reunion for head coach Allen Edwards, as his brother Doug is on the staff for South Carolina and he was coached in high school by Gamecock head coach Frank Martin.

How to Watch or Listen to the Game

The game can be seen on SEC Network + depending on your cable subscription and area. It will also be available on the WatchEspn app Fans can listen to the game and follow stats on GoWyo.com.

The game will be broadcast live on radio over the 25 affiliate stations of the Cowboy Sports Network.



A Look at the Match up

The Cowboys head to the Palmetto State with a 6-2 overall record after their double overtime win over Drake on Saturday. The Pokes dished out 28 assists in the game against the Bulldogs tying for the second most in single game school history. Wyoming is averaging 14.8 assists per game.

Wyoming is shooting 42 percent from the field with opponents shooting 41 percent. The Pokes are hitting 35 percent of their three point attempts with the opposition connecting on 32 percent.

The Pokes are losing the battle on the glass this season, having out rebounded 41.2-36.1 per game.

The Gamecocks are also 6-2 on the season after defeating UMass 76-70 on Saturday. South Carolina is shooting 44 percent from the field and allowing opponents shoot 42 percent. The Gamecocks average 15.1 turnovers per game and record 6.8 steals per night.

South Carolina is strong on the glass grabbing 38.6 per night. The opposition is only grabbing 30.9 per game. The Gamecocks allow 63.8 points per game, while adding 73.6 points per game themselves.



Each Team’s Leaders

Senior forward Hayden Dalton leads the Pokes in scoring this season at 16.5 per game. He also leads UW grabbing 7.9 rebounds per game. Dalton recorded his second double-double of the season on Saturday.

Senior forward Alan Herndon adds 14.0 points per game. He leads the MW in total blocks with 18 on the season, which is No. 21 in the nation. He scored a career-high 32 points against Drake with 10 rebounds.

Junior Justin James adds 14.1 points per game appearing in seven contests. He also adds 5.1 rebounds per night. He also recorded his first double-double of the season on Saturday.

Redshirt junior guard Nyaries Redding is shooting 95.7 percent from the free throw line to lead the MW and sit at ninth in the nation. Senior guard Louis Adams adds 9.9 points per game off the UW bench.

The Gamecocks are led in scoring by Chris Silva at 12.9 points per game. He also leads the team averaging 7.6 rebounds per game. He is shooting 56 percent from the field. Maik Katsar adds 10.8 points per game with 4.8 rebounds.

He leads the team with two steals per game. Justin Minaya adds 10.5 points per game and is second on the team with 11 three pointers.



About the Series

Wednesday’s game marks the third meeting between the two schools and the first since 2002. The series is tied at 1-1 with each team winning home games by double-digits.



Up Next

The Cowboys open a five game homestand by hosting Pacific in the Arena-Auditorium for a 4 p.m. start on Saturday.