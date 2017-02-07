Cowboys Host Fresno St. on Wednesday

LARAMIE – The Cowboys return home to face defending Mountain West Tournament Champions Fresno State on Wednesday for a 7 p.m. start in the Arena-Auditorium. It is the second meeting between the two teams with the Bulldogs taking the first contest 85-70 on Jan. 4 in Fresno, Calif.

The game will be broadcast live on radio over the 25 affiliate stations of the Cowboy Sports Network. Fans can follow live stats, watch and listen to the contest on GoWyo.com. Fans can purchase tickets online at GoWyo.com/tickets, in person at the WYO Athletics Ticket Office or by calling 307-766-7220.

A Look at the Matchup

The Cowboys (15-9, 5-6 MW) earned an impressive 84-73 road win at Air Force on Saturday in Colorado Springs. The Cowboys recorded nine blocks in that contest and lead the MW averaging 5.0 per game, which also ranks No. 39 in the nation. UW leads the conference in rebounding at 39.1 per game and in defensive rebounds at 30 per game, which is No. 4 in the nation. UW is holding the opposition to 39.5 percent from the field for second in the league and No. 20 in the nation. Offensively, UW is hitting 8.8 three pointers per game for second in the MW. The Cowboys are shooting 42.3 percent from the field and are hitting 72.3 percent of their shots from the free throw line for third in the league.

The Bulldogs (14-9, 6-5 MW) dropped a home contest to San Diego State by a score of 70-67 on Saturday. Fresno State is second in the MW in field goal percentage at 46.9. The Bulldogs are also fourth in the conference in three point percentage at 34.6. Fresno State leads the MW in steals this season averaging 8.7 per game. Opponents are shooting 41.3 percent from the field and 31.6 percent from behind the three point line against the Bulldogs.

Each Team’s Leaders

The Cowboys are led in scoring by sophomore Justin James, as he pours in 15.3 points per game ranking eighth in the MW. He has at least 20-points in back-to-back games after adding 26 points at Air Force with a career-high seven assists. Junior forward Hayden Dalton is adding 12.5 points per game with a team-high 8.5 rebounds per game, which is third in the MW. He has 205 total rebounds this season ranking third in the MW and No. 61 in the nation. Senior guard Jason McManamen adds 11.3 points per game. He has 175 three pointers for his career ranking third all-time at UW. Junior Forward Alan Herndon adds 10.5 points per game and leads the team with 2.2 blocks per game, which ranks No. 36 in the nation. He has 52 blocks on the season ranking 10th in single-season history at UW.

The Bulldogs are led by Jaron Hopkins, as he adds 12.9 points per game. He leads the team in assists adding 3.7 per game. He also leads FSU and the MW in steals per game at 2.1 per game. Paul Watson adds 12.2 points per game to go along with 4.9 rebounds per game. Jahmel Taylor adds 11.8 points per game. He leads the MW in three-point percentage at 45.5 and is second in three pointers per game at 2.7.

About the Series

The Cowboys are 9-15 all-time against the Bulldogs. Fresno State has won four-straight against the Pokes, the longest winning streak in the series. UW is 8-3 in the Arena-Auditorium against the Bulldogs.

Up Next

The Cowboys head to Utah State for a matchup with the Aggies on Saturday at 7 p.m. in Logan, Utah.

