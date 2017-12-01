Cowboys Host Missouri Valley Conference Foe Drake

LARAMIE– The Cowboys welcome Drake to the Arena-Auditorium on Saturday at 4 pm MT for the Mountain West/ Missouri Valley Conference Challenge.

It will be the first meeting between the schools since 1989. It is the third-straight season and seventh time the Pokes have played in The Mountain West/Missouri Valley Challenge.

How to Watch and Listen to the Game

Fans can watch and listen to the game and follow stats on GoWyo.com. The game will be broadcast live on radio over the 25 affiliate stations of the Cowboy Sports Network.



A Look at the Match up

The Cowboys head into the contest with a 5-2 record after falling to Denver on the road 88-78 on Wednesday evening. The Pokes are averaging 72.9 points per game, while allowing 70.4 per night. Wyoming and their opponents are shooting 42 percent from the field on the season.

Wyoming has been solid at the free throw line this season shooting 76.8 percent for No. 42 in the nation and third in the Mountain West. The Cowboys are averaging nine three pointers a game and have hit at least one three pointer in 271-straight games.

The Bulldogs have a 4-2 overall record after falling on the road at Omaha by a score of 75-73 on Wednesday.

Drake is scoring 83.5 points per game and allowing 74.0. Defensively, opponents are shooting 46 percent from the field against the Bulldogs. Drake has been successful behind the arc this season hitting over 10 threes per game and shooting 43 percent from behind the arc.



Wyoming’s Leaders

Senior forward Hayden Dalton leads the Pokes in scoring this season at 16.4 per game. He also leads UW grabbing 7.0 rebounds per game. Senior forward Alan Herndon adds 11.4 points per game.

He leads the MW in total blocks with 18 on the season, which is No. 21 in the nation.

Junior Justin James adds 12.5 points per game appearing in six contests. He also adds four rebounds per night to go along with two assists.

Redshirt junior guard Nyaries Redding is shooting 95.7 percent from the free throw line to lead the MW and sit at No. 16 in the nation. Senior guard Louis Adams adds 10.1 points per game off the UW bench.



Drake’s Leaders

Drake is led in scoring by Redd Timmer, as he averages 21.7 points per game on the season. He also adds over three assists per game. Timmer has hit 20 three pointers this season and is shooting 54 percent from behind the arc.

Graham Woodward adds 13.8 points per game, as he has hit 19 triples on the year shooting 53 percent from behind the arc. The duo has connected on 61 percent of Drake’s three pointers this season.

Nick McGlynn leads the Bulldogs in rebounds at 7.3 per night, as he also adds 12.2 points per game.



About the Series

Saturday’s game marks the fifth meeting between the two schools. Wyoming holds a 3-1 record in the all-time series that dates back to 1960. Wyoming has won the last three contests including the last meeting 97-85 in the Arena-Auditorium on Jan. 2, 1989.



Up Next

The Cowboys head to South Carolina to take on the Gamecocks on Wednesday evening at 5 pm South Carolina was in the Final Four a season ago.