Cowboys Host Utah Valley in CBI Semifinal Contest

LARAMIE – The Cowboys continue their postseason run on Wednesday hosting Utah Valley in the semifinals of the College Basketball Invitational presented by Five Four in the Arena-Auditorium at 7 p.m. It will be the first meeting between the two schools since the 2011-12 season.

Tickets start at $13/adult and $10/youth. Priority tickets will also be available for $21 (Gold) and $16 (Blue). Season ticket holders will have until 5 p.m. on Tuesday to claim their tickets. Tickets can be purchased on GoWyo.com, over the phone at 307-766-7220 or in person at the Wyoming Athletic Ticket Office. The first 500 students can get free tickets starting at 9 a.m. on Tuesday. Students can get tickets by showing your Wild Bunch app at the Union or Arena ticket offices between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Once the 500 tickets are gone, tickets are $5/student (post-season ticket prices are set by the tournament organizers).

The game will be broadcast live on radio over the 25 affiliate stations of the Cowboy Sports Network. Fans can follow live stats, watch and listen to the contest on GoWyo.com.

A Look at the Matchup

The Cowboys hit the 20-win mark on Monday evening for the 22nd 20-win season in school history. The Pokes defeated UMKC 72-61 holding the Roos to only 34 percent from the field. The Pokes rank No. 24 in the nation in field goal percentage defense at 40.5 percent per game. The Cowboys are averaging 9.6 three pointers per game this season for No. 19 in the nation. UW has hit a school record 328 threes this season. UW also set a school record on Monday night, as the Pokes have scored 2,642 points this season, which is the most in school history. The Cowboys are averaging 77.7 points per game, which ranks second in the Mountain West this season.

The Wolverines are winners of six of their last seven games and are 17-16 on the year. Utah Valley averages 77.2 points per game and allows 72.9 per night. UVU has connected on 294 three pointers this season shooting and are 32 percent from behind the arc. The Wolverines grab nearly 40 rebounds per game and record 6.4 steals per game. For the year, Utah Valley shoots 44 percent from the field, while opponents shoot 41 percent.

Each Team’s Leaders

The Cowboys are led by sophomore guard Justin James. He was named the MW Sixth Man of the Year by the conference media members and coaches. He adds 15.9 points per game for seventh in the MW. He is sixth in the league shooting 47 percent from the field. He has scored 20 or more points 11 times this season after scoring 21 on Monday. Junior forward Hayden Dalton adds 12.4 points per game and grabs a team-best 8.3 rebounds per night for fifth in the MW. He has recorded 11 double-doubles this season. Senior guard Jason McManamen became UW’s all-time leader in three pointers with 201 in his career. He adds 11.3 points per game for the Pokes and is 11 points shy of 1,000 for his career. Junior forward Alan Herndon adds 11.3 points per night with 6.1 rebounds per game. He has 66 blocks this season to rank third in the MW. He has 104 in his career ranking sixth all-time at UW.

Utah Valley is led in scoring by Conner Toolson, as he scores 11.8 points per game. He also adds 3.8 rebounds in a team-best 26.6 minutes per game. Kenneth Obge adds 10.8 points alongside Jordan Poydras. Issacc Neilson leads the team adding nine boards per game and also adds 9.5 points per night.

About the Series

Wednesday will mark the third meeting between the two schools and the first since the 2011-12 season. The two met twice that season in a home and home series with UW taking both contests.

Up Next

Should the Cowboys advance, UW will face either Illinois-Chicago or Coastal Carolina. The College Basketball Invitational presented by Five Four will determine the site for the first game of the best of three series.

University of Wyoming sports coverage

in Southwest Wyoming is brought to you by these great sponsors: