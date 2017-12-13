Cowboys Open Conference Slate with Road Win

LARAMIE– The University of Wyoming wrestling team claimed its first Big 12 dual victory of the 2017-18 season on Saturday evening. UW fell behind twice, but used three bonus-point victories and ultimately won six of the ten matches to push to a 24-14 win over Iowa State.

Upper Weights’ “Gutsy Performances” Helped Secure Win

“It may not have showed on the scoreboard, but I thought there were several guys that were able to get things going and help us out in more than one way tonight,” head coach Mark Branch said.

“The first five matches weren’t at all what we were expecting, but we then had a few gutsy performances in our upper weights to further us from Iowa State. Those bonus points right after intermission got us back to thinking we should be able to win this dual.

“What we’ve been doing in practice with the pace and style hasn’t been consistent when it needs to be. I’m happy with the road win, but we’ll continue to work on our consistency and improving as the season progresses.”



Iowa State Opened Dual with a Win

Iowa State opened the dual with a win at 125 pounds as Jakob Allison pinned redshirt freshman Trent Olson. Facing a 6-0 deficit, the Pokes turned to redshirt freshman Montorie Bridges to turn the tide for the Brown and Gold.

Senior Bryce Meredith further ignited Wyoming with a first period pin over No. 19 Kanen Storr to give Wyoming its first lead of the dual. Later after intermission, Wyoming won four-straight to run away with the victory.



Meredith Recorded First Dual Pin of Season

Bridges and Ian Parker would each give up points in an early scramble at 125 pounds. Bridges put himself on the scoreboard with an escape followed with a takedown in the first period and led 3-2 after one.

He scored an escape immediately to take a 4-2 advantage with one period remaining. Parker made it interesting with an escape of his own, but Bridges held on for the 4-3 decision.

Meredith used a single leg takedown early in the first period and then made quick work of the Cyclones highest- ranked wrestler. The senior from Cheyenne scored his first dual pin of the season over No. 19 Kanen Storr to give UW its first lead of the dual, 9-6.



Cyclones Led 12-9 into Intermission

Similar to the matches before, Archie Colgan came out and scored first with a takedown in the opening period against Chase Straw. Straw’s second escape tied it a two between the two 157-pounders. A late takedown from Chase gave him the win over Colgan and the Cyclones a 12-9 lead into intermission.



Ashworth Gave UW a 13-12 Lead

Junior Branson Ashworth was the aggressor at 165 pounds and used an opening period takedown for an early 2-0 lead. Ashworth had control all throughout the second period and was then much on the attack in the final frame. He picked up a 9-1 major over Colton DiBlasi to give the Pokes a 13-12 advantage.



Pope Secures 20-5 Technical Fall for the Win

Kyle Pope followed Ashworth on the offensive attack at 174 pounds for Wyoming. Against Hank Swalla, Pope led 10-2 after one thanks to two takedowns and near fall points. Pope cruised from then on with two more takedowns in the second stanza and ultimately closed with an impressive 20-5 tech. fall for the win.



Polson Furthered Pokes’ Lead to 21-12

Chaz Polson won a hard fought decision over Dane Pestano at 184 pounds. Polson gave up a reversal in the second period, but a first period takedown and escape point kept him ahead. In the final period, Polson scored a clutch takedown and then held on for a 6-5 decision, which also furthered UW’s lead, 21-12.

Vigoren Picked Up the Win in Overtime

Cody Vigoren and Sam Colbray ended the opening period at 197 pounds scoreless. Colbray scored first with a reversal, only to be followed with an escape from Vigoren.

Vigoren showed his athleticism in the third period with an escape and last second takedown to take it to overtime. A savvy two point nearfall finished it for Vigoren, to help him pick up the victory over Colbray.



Mullins Dropped Bout to NCAA Qualifier

Redshirt freshman Hunter Mullins faced Marcus Harrington in the final bout of the evening. Harrington, an NCAA Qualifier a year ago at 197 pounds scored first but Mullins followed with an escape in the first frame and another to open the second. Unable to get much going, Harrington closed out the dual with a 5-3 decision.



Up Next

The Cowboys will return to the mat when on Dec. 17, when UW will travel to the Reno Tournament of Champions.



UW v. Iowa State Dual Results

125: Jakob Allison fall Trent Olson (3:48) | UW 0, ISU 6

133: Montorie Bridges dec. Ian Parker, 4-3 | UW 3, ISU 6

141: Bryce Meredith fall Kanen Storr (1:11) | UW 9, ISU 6

149: Jarrett Degen dec. Sam Turner, 7-3 | UW 9, ISU 9

157: Chase Straw dec. Archie Colgan, 4-3 | UW 9, ISU 12

165: Branson Ashworth major Colton DiBlasi, 9-1 | UW 13, ISU 12

174: Kyle Pope tech. fall Hank Swalla, 20-4, 5:11 | UW 18, ISU 12

184: Chaz Polson dec. Dane Pestano, 6-5 | UW 21, ISU 12

197: Cody Vigoren dec. Sm Colbray, TB-1 8-5 | UW 24, ISU 12

285: Marcus Harrington dec. Hunter Mullins, 5-3 | UW 24, ISU 15

UW 24, ISU 14: ISU deducted one team point.