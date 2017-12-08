Cowboys Open Homestand Hosting Pacific

LARAMIE– The Cowboys open a five-game homestand on Saturday hosting Pacific at 4 pm MT inside the Arena-Auditorium.

It will be yet another reunion for the Cowboys, as Pacific assistant coach and former Cowboy JayDee Luster returns to Laramie. He is in his second season as an assistant for the Tigers under former NBA star Damon Stoudamire.

How to Listen to and Watch the Game

Fans can watch and listen to the game and follow live stats on GoWyo.com. The game will be broadcast live on radio over the 25 affiliate stations of the Cowboy Sports Network. Dave Walsh will have the play-by-play alongside Kevin McKinney on the color.



A Look at the Match up

The Cowboys head into Saturday’s contest with a 6-3 record after falling to South Carolina 80-64 on Wednesday in Columbia, S.C. The Pokes are shooting 41 percent from the field with the opposition shooting 42 percent per night.

The Pokes are averaging 9.1 three pointers per game this season, but are only connecting on 34 percent from behind the arc.

Wyoming has done a great job sharing the basketball as of late recording 18 per game in their last four contests. The Cowboys have won 17-straight non-conference home games in the Arena-Auditorium.

The Tigers are 5-5 on the season after falling at UC Davis on Wednesday evening by a score of 71-67. Prior to the contest, Pacific had won three-straight games. The Tigers are shooting 47 percent from the field and allowing opponents to shoot 43 percent.

Pacific has done a good job on the boards this season grabbing 36.4 per game for a plus five rebounding margin. The Tigers also pressure the basketball averaging 8.3 steals per game heading into Saturday.



UW’s Leaders

Senior forward Hayden Dalton leads the Pokes in scoring this season at 16.0 per game. He also leads UW grabbing 7.7 rebounds per game. Senior forward Alan Herndon adds 13.2 points per game.

He leads the MW in total blocks with 24 on the season, which is No. 20 in the nation. He scored a career-high 32 points against Drake last Saturday.

Junior Justin James adds 14.9 points per game appearing in eight contests. He also adds 5.2 rebounds per night. He has recorded double-doubles in back-to-back games. James and Dalton both have a pair of double-doubles on the season to rank Seventh in the MW.

Senior guard Louis Adams adds 10.1 points per game off the UW bench.



Pacific’s Leaders

Pacific is led in scoring by Roberto Gallinat, as he averages 14 points per game to go along with 2.8 rebounds. Anthony Townes adds 11.5 points per game along with Miles Reynolds. Townes also adds 5.1 rebounds per game. Jahlil Tripp leads the team grabbing 9.8 rebounds per game to go along with 9.2 points per night.

Jack Williams adds 9.9 points per game and is tied for the team lead in three pointers with Galliant at 16. That duo has hit 68 percent of the team’s triples on the year.



About the Series

Saturday’s contest marks the seventh meeting in the series that dates back to 1959. Both teams have won home games in the series with the Tigers downing the Pokes 73-65 in Stockton, Calif. last season on Nov. 22.



Up Next

The Cowboys continue their homestand hosting Eastern Washington on Tuesday for a 7 pm start in the Arena-Auditorium.