Cowboys Open Mountain West Championship Against SJSU Today

LARAMIE– The Cowboys begin their quest for a Mountain West Tournament Championship on Wednesday at 5 pm MT inside the Thomas and Mack Center in Las Vegas against San José State.

The Pokes are the sixth seed in the tournament, as Wednesday’s contest against the No. 11 Spartans will be the third meeting this season between the schools with the Pokes’ sporting a 2-0 record.



How to Watch or Listen to the Game

The contest can be seen on Facebook with Ari Wolfe on the play-by-play and Doug Gottlieb on color. Fans can listen and follow live stats on GoWyo.com.

The game will be broadcast live on radio over the 25 affiliate stations of the Cowboy Sports Network. Dave Walsh will have the play-by-play alongside Kevin McKinney on the color.



A Look at the Matchup

The Cowboys finished the regular season with a 19-12 overall record and a 10-8 mark in the MW. The Pokes connected on 14 threes at Boise State tying for the second most in a game by UW this season.

Wyoming has made 285 three pointers this season for the third-most in single season school history.

Both the Cowboys and opponents are shooting 44 percent from the field this season. The Cowboys offense averages 80.1 points per game this year for fourth in the MW and No. 50 in the nation.

The Pokes are second in the league in turnovers forced at 14.9 per game for No. 47 in the nation.

San José State heads into the MW Tournament with a 4-25 overall record and a 1-17 mark in the conference. SJSU is fifth in the MW in three-point field goal percentage this season at 36 percent. The Spartans add 5.9 three pointers per game on the season.

SJSU is fourth in the league in rebound margin at +3.7 for the season, which ranks No. 61 in the nation. The Spartans 44 percent from the field this season with opponents shooting 44 percent. San José State ranks No. 11 in the MW with 16.4 turnovers per game this season.



UW’s Leaders

The Pokes are led in scoring by junior guard Justin James at 19.1 points per game for third in the MW, which ranks No. 65 in the nation. James also leads the Pokes in assists at 3.0 per game and ranks second on UW grabbing 6.1 rebounds per night.

Senior forward Hayden Dalton adds 18.1 points per game for fourth in the MW. He leads UW and ranks fifth in the MW grabbing 8.0 rebounds per night.

Senior forward Alan Herndon adds 11.5 points per game this season and leads the MW and ranks No. 24 in the nation with 69 total blocks. Herndon also leads the league at 2.2 blocks per game, which ranks No. 28 in the nation.

Senior guard Louis Adams adds 9.9 points per game off the Pokes’ bench.



SJSU’s Leaders

The Spartans are led by forward Ryan Welage at 17.8 points per game, which ranks sixth in the MW. He leads the league in free throw percentage at 87 percent, which ranks No. 30 in the nation. He is also No. 12 in the MW shooting 46 percent.

Forward Keith Fisher adds 10.6 points per game and leads the team grabbing 6.4 rebounds per game.



About the Series

The Cowboys lead the all-time series 13-2 in a series that dates back to 1965. Wyoming has won five-straight meetings including both of the contests this season. Wednesday’s game will mark the first time the two teams have ever met on a neutral court.



Up Next

The winner of Wednesday night’s contest will face No. 3 New Mexico in the quarterfinals on Thursday at 9:30 pm MT on CBS Sports Network.