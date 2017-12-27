Cowboys Open Mountain West Slate Hosting San Diego State

LARAMIE– Wyoming opens up Mountain West play on Wednesday hosting San Diego State in the Arena-Auditorium for a 7 p.m. start on ESPN3. The contest will be the first meeting between the schools in Laramie since 2016 and is the 81st meeting all-time.

How to Watch and Listen to the Game

Shawn Kenney will be on the call with Richie Schueler on the color, as the game will also be available on the WatchESPN App. Fans can listen to the game and follow live stats on GoWyo.com.

The game will be broadcast live on radio over the 25 affiliate stations of the Cowboy Sports Network. Dave Walsh will have the play-by-play alongside Kevin McKinney on the color.



A Look at the Match up

The Cowboys saw their 13-game home winning streak snapped on Dec. 19 against Northern Colorado, as UW heads into conference play with a 9-4 overall record. The Pokes are averaging 77.3 points per game with opponents pouring in 75.3 per night.

Wyoming is knocking down 8.6 three pointers per game for fourth in the MW with the opposition adding 8.2 per night, as the opposition is hitting 37 percent from behind the arc.

The Pokes are grabbing 29.8 defensive rebounds per game a number that ranks third in the in conference and No. 13 in the nation.



SDSU Has 8-3 Overall Record

The Aztecs open MW play with an 8-3 overall record after defeating No. 12 Gonzaga 72-70 on Dec. 21. SDSU is averaging 78.3 points per game and are allowing 64.7 points per game on the season, which is second in the MW and No. 40 in the nation.

The Aztecs are one of the nation’s best teams in not fouling the opponent ranks first in the league in No. 11 in the nation with 173 this season.

SDSU is shooting 44 percent from the field and lead the MW in field goal percentage defense at 39 per cent, which ranks No. 35 in the nation. San Diego State grabs 41 rebounds per game for second in the MW.



UW’s Leaders

Junior guard Justin James leads the Pokes in scoring averaging 16.6 points per game. He is also second on the team in rebounds at 6.8 rebounds per game. He has four double-doubles on the season.

James is averaging 20 points per game and nine rebounds per night in his last five contests.

Senior forward Hayden Dalton adds 16.1 points per game and leads the team with 7.5 rebounds per night for sixth in the Mountain West. James and Dalton rank seventh and eighth in the MW in scoring respectively.

Senior forward Alan Herndon adds 13.2 per game and leads the MW with 2.3 blocks per game on the season, which ranks No. 29 in the nation. Senior guard Louis Adams adds 10.1 points per game off the UW bench.



SDSU’s Leaders

San Diego State is led in scoring by Devin Watson at 13.1 points per game. He also leads the team dishing out 41 assists this season with 17 steals. Malik Pope adds 12.3 points per game and a team-high 6.9 rebounds per night.

Pope is shooting 54 percent from the field. Matt Mitchell adds 11.3 points per game and leads the team with 20 three pointers on the season.



About the Series

Wednesday’s game marks the 81st meeting between the two schools in a series that dates back to 1979. The two teams met once last season with the Pokes falling to the Aztecs in San Diego on Jan. 31 by a score of 77-68. Wyoming is 26-10 against the Aztecs in Laramie.



Up Next

The Cowboys return to action in the New Year heading to Nevada to take on the Wolf Pack on Jan. 3 for an 8:30 pm start on CBSSN.