Cowboys Outlast Bulldogs in Double Overtime, 96-89

LARAMIE– The Cowboys outlasted Drake in double overtime earning a 96-89 win on Saturday afternoon in the Arena-Auditorium in Laramie, Wyo. The Cowboys were led by senior forwards Alan Herndon and Hayden Dalton alongside junior guard Justin James, as all three players recorded double-doubles on the afternoon.

It was the first time since 2015 multiple Cowboys recorded double-doubles.

UW Has 6-2 Overall Record

The Pokes move to 6-2 on the season and have now won 17-straight non-conference home games in the “Dome of Doom.”

“Every day we try to focus on improving,” UW head coach Allen Edwards said. “It’s easy to focus on how well we shoot the ball some nights, but when we talk to our guys, we are constantly preaching about the defensive end of the floor.

“On any given night, shots may or may not go in consistently, but if we can put together three stops in a row that energizes us and allows us to stay in games.”



Herndon Led All Players with 32 Points

Herndon led all players with a career-high 32 points, topping his previous record of 17 points. Herndon also pulled down 10 rebounds for his first double-double of the season and seventh of his career. Herndon drained a career-high six triples and matched his career high with five assists.

Dalton recorded 17 points and 14 rebounds, while James added 24 points on 8-of-20 shooting along with 12 rebounds and a game-high six assists. Sophomore forward Andrew Moemeka added a career-high four steals, all in the second half.



Herndon and Dalton Stretch the Defense

“This is the way I expect Al (Herndon) to play — not necessarily the stats he put up today but the aggression, the assertiveness that he played with today,” Edwards said. “When you play he and H.D. (Hayden Dalton) together, both of them are able to stretch the defense, and as an opposing team you have to worry about that.

“He needed a game like this just to put it on tape, so when teams prepare for us they know that he is capable of playing the way he did tonight. Then when you filter in Justin James and Lou Adams and Alex (Aka Gorski) there are a lot of individuals on our team capable of shooting the ball well.”



UW Made 35 Baskets

Wyoming finished the night with 28 assists on their 35 made baskets. The Pokes shot 42 percent from the field, while holding Drake to 39 percent. Both teams grabbed 52 rebounds in the contest, but the Pokes recorded 11 steals to help their cause.



Both Teams Had Fast Offensive Starts

The two teams got off to a fast start offensively, as Herndon led the charge for the Pokes with five of the first seven points for UW to make it a 7-6 game three minutes into the game. James attacked the basket giving the Pokes a 15-12 lead eight minutes into the game thanks to back-to-back trips to the free throw line.

The Pokes held the Bulldogs scoreless for nearly four minutes and used a 5-0 run to take a 20-13 advantage. The Pokes bench led the surge with a dunk from Moemeka and a three pointer from sophomore guard Cody Kelley.

The Bulldogs hit their first field goal in nearly 10 minutes at the 5:34 mark of the first frame on a three from Reed Timmer, as it was part of a 14-0 run to give Drake a 29-25 lead. The Pokes were 0-of-12 from the field during the run.



Bulldogs Led 38-37 At Half

The Pokes would use back-to-back three pointers from Dalton and James to take a brief 31-30 lead with 2:16 remaining in the Stanza. The Bulldogs hit 8-of-their-last-11 shots of the half to take a 38-37 lead into the half.

Herndon opened the second half on a tear with 10 of the Pokes’ 12 points making it a 50-50 game four minutes into the half, but the Bulldogs used a 5-0 run to build their lead to five points at 55-50 moments later.



UW Takes Lead with 49 Seconds Left

Wyoming would take the lead at 60-57 on a 10-2 run that lasted 3:28. The run was halted by a technical foul on Louis Adams for hanging on the rim after a fast break dunk. The Pokes went on a 6-0 run to take a 66-62 lead with 6:33 remaining in the half.

After the Bulldogs took a three point lead at 71-68 on a jumper from Nick McGlynn with 4:16 remaining in the game. The Pokes would come within one point on two occasions until Adams tied the game with a free throw with 1:36 remaining. Adams gave the Pokes a 75-73 lead on two more free throws with 49 seconds remaining.



Free Throws Lead to Overtime

Drake’s De’Ante McMurray hit two free throws with 26 seconds reaming to tie the game, but James’ shot in the closing seconds came up short, as the game went to overtime.

Drake battled back and tied the game at 79-79 on C.J. Rivers jumper with 1:01 remaining in the first extra session. Herndon and Drake’s Timmer exchanged threes in the final minute of overtime and James’ shot in the closing seconds was too long sending the game into double overtime tied at 82-82.



UW Gets Early Lead in Double Overtime

The Pokes jumped out to an early lead on an 8-2 run fueled by five points from Dalton and a dunk from Adams. The Bulldogs would not cut the deficit to less than five in the second extra frame, with five points from James and a free throw from Herndon helped seal the game for Wyoming, 96-89.

Timmer led Drake in scoring with 28 points on just 7-of-11 shooting, adding 10 points at the free throw line on 10 attempts. Timmer also grabbed 10 rebounds for a double-double. Junior forward Nick McGlynn added 20 points and eight rebounds.



Up Next

Wyoming returns to action on Wednesday heading to South Carolina to take on the Gamecocks for a 5 pm start on SEC Network Plus.