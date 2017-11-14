Cowboys Place Ninth, Cowgirls Finish 15th at NCAA Mountain Regional

LARAMIE– The University of Wyoming cross country team wrapped up its 2017 season on Friday, as the Cowboys took ninth in an 18-team field while the Cowgirls finished 15th in a 19-team field at the NCAA Mountain Regional.



Henry and Hamilton Lead Cowboys and Cowgirls

Christopher Henry ended his sophomore campaign by leading the Cowboys for the fourth time this season, taking 38th overall in one of the nation’s toughest regional fields.

Senior Lauren Hamilton capped her Wyoming cross country career with a 43rd-place finish to lead the Cowgirls at the Steve and Dona Reeder Cross Country Course in Logan.

University of Wyoming sports coverage

in Southwest Wyoming is supported by these great sponsors:





Henry Took Eighth Among Sophomore Competitors

Henry clocked a time of 31 minutes, 22 seconds, taking eighth among sophomore competitors as the Cowboys competed at the 10-kilometer distance for the first time this season.

Stepping up while his older brother, Jonah, redshirted the 2017 season, the younger Henry led the team in four of five races.



Downey Was Cowboys’ No. 2 Runner

Junior Michael Downey also showed his continued progress on Friday, placing 46th in the field of 121 runners with a time of 31:32. Downey finished as UW’s No. 2 runner in the season’s last two races.



Dahlberg: “The Guys Ran Smart and Tough”

UW assistant cross country coach Scott Dahlberg was impressed by his team’s effort.

“As a team, it was the best race of the season,” he said. “We had a good combination of guys going out strong and holding on while others moved up well. The guys ran smart and tough.

“Sometimes it’s tough for young guys to move up to 10K, but these guys executed well and gained great experience. Being in such a strong region will only make us better.”



Other Cowboy Performances

Sophomore Harry Ewing finished as Wyoming’s No. 3 runner, clocking in at 31:39. Sophomore Daniel Hintz was 74th at 32:29, while freshman Jerald Taylor rounded out the top five for the Cowboys in 78th at 32:34.

Henry, Hintz and Ewing each significantly improved on their 2016 regional finishes as UW finished just 26 points behind eighth-place New Mexico.



Northern Arizona Won Men’s Regional Title

Each of the seven teams who finished above New Mexico were ranked in the nation’s top 23 by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches’ Association heading into the competition, and all seven will likely qualify for the 2017 NCAA Cross Country Championships when qualifying teams are announced on Saturday.

Northern Arizona captured the team regional title on Friday, while Colorado sophomore Joe Klecker was the top finisher on the men’s side.



Hamilton and White: Top Two Cowgirl Runners

Hamilton and fellow senior Kerry White composed the Cowgirls’ one-two punch yet again on Friday, finishing as the top two runners for the Brown and Gold. Hamilton finished the 6-kilometer race in 21:13, just three seconds behind her pace from last season’s regional meet.

With her 43rd-place finish, Hamilton finished as the top Cowgirl for the third time in her three 2017 meets. White placed 73rd, clocking in at 21:40 for the second-fastest regional time of her career.

Both Cowgirls consistently placed at the top of the Cowgirl lineup throughout their senior campaigns.



Other Cowgirl Performances

Senior Quinn DeStefano made an appearance in Wyoming’s top five to cap her career as a collegiate harrier, taking 83rd in the field of 133 runners with a time of 21:50. DeStefano improved 20 places on her 2016 regional finish.

Meanwhile, sophomore Ashley Bock made her debut at the regional level, taking 87th with a time of 21:54. Kacey Doner was just four spots behind Bock, crossing the finish line in 21:59 to round out the top five for the Cowgirls.



Competition Featured Five of Nation’s Top 30 Ranked Teams

The Wyoming women stuck together well during the race, recording a 46-second pack split. The 15th-place Cowgirls were just 41 points back of 12th-place Idaho State, battling a very competitive field that featured five teams ranked in the nation’s top 30 by the USTFCCCA.

“Our final team placing was disappointing, but we got out hard at the start to put ourselves in a competitive position in the toughest region in the country,” said UW associate head coach Amanda Clower on Friday.



Colorado and New Mexico Among Championship Teams

Regional team champion Colorado and second-place New Mexico will receive bids to the 2017 NCAA Cross Country Championships, while BYU and Utah State will likely join them for the national championships in Louisville, Ky., on Nov. 18.

New Mexico sophomore Ednah Kurgat was crowned regional champion to go with her Mountain West individual title.



Track & Field Season Starts December 8

With the cross country season now complete, Wyoming’s distance runners will turn their attention to track & field in the coming months. UW Track & Field begins its season on Dec. 8, hosting the Power Meet in the friendly confines of the War Memorial Fieldhouse.

Stay tuned to @wyo_track on twitter for more information as the 2017-18 track & field season gets underway.