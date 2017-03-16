Cowboys Soar Past Eastern Washington

LARAMIE – The Cowboys recorded their hottest shooting game of the season with season-bests from the field and behind the arc in a 91-81 win over Eastern Washington in the First Round of the College Basketball Invitation presented by Five Four on Wednesday evening in the Arena-Auditorium. Wyoming (19-14 overall) recorded 50 points off the bench, as five players scored in double-figures for the fifth time this season.

“I thought it was a good showing by our guys,” UW head coach Allen Edwards said. “Obviously, we talked a lot at practice this week about coming out and playing with energy. Nobody wants to end their season after what happened at the Mountain West Tournament. To be given new life here tonight and come out ready to play for a full 40 minutes against a quality opponent, I was pleased with the way our guys played tonight.”

Wyoming advances to the College Basketball Invitational quarterfinals on Monday hosting Missouri-Kansas City at 7 p.m. in the Arena-Auditorium. Season-ticket holders have till 5 p.m. on Thursday claim their tickets. Tickets start at $10/adult and $8/youth. Priority tickets will also be available for $16 (Gold) and $12 (Blue). Tickets can be purchased and renewed on GoWyo.com/tickets, over the phone at 307-766-7220 or in person from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Wyoming Athletic Ticket Office. Student tickets will also be available for $5/ticket. Students would need to show their WYO-Wildbunch App or a student ID to purchase. Students can purchase these tickets in person at the Wyoming Athletic Ticket Office or at the Student Union Box Office.

The Cowboys were 35-of-60 from the field for 58 percent and were 11-of-18 from behind the arc for 61 percent. Wyoming now has 318 triples on the season, a single season school record. The Pokes have also hit double-digit threes in 10-straight games. Wyoming owned a 34-24 advantage on the glass and recorded 10 points off of both turnovers and second chances.

Sophomore guard Justin James led UW with 19 points on the night. Junior forward Hayden Dalton added 18 points for UW. Junior guard Louis Adams had 16 points with junior forward Alan Herndon pouring in 12 points and redshirt freshman guard Cody Kelley tying a career-high with 10 points. Wyoming recorded 21 assists with junior guard Jeremy Lieberman dishing out five and senior guard Jason McManamen adding four.

“It of course always looks good when you have five guys scoring in double figures,” Edwards said. “But I also emphasize that our best offense comes from our defense. When we’re able to get the defensive rebound and get out in transition, it makes our offense more effective.”

The Pokes got off to a 7-2 lead in the opening minutes thanks to strong defense and passing. McManamen found Herndon for a dunk to start off the scoring followed by a slick steal and layup from Lieberman and a deep triple from James.

The Eagles tied the contest at 14-14 on a Mason Peatling layup at the 13:29 mark of the half, as it was a part of a 6-2 run for EWU. Eastern Washington took their first lead at 20-18 on a layup from Bogdan Bliznyuk, but that was responded by triples from Herndon and Aka Gorski to make it a 24-20 game midway through the half.

The Cowboys capitalized on the momentum and turned it into 13-3 run to take a 31-23 lead with 8:23 left in the first half. Adams scored five-straight points to spearhead the Cowboy attack. Another run this time of 10-0 gave UW a 41-26 advantage. Adams was spectacular once again this time adding six points.

The Eagles cut the UW lead to 10 points at 41-31 with two minutes remaining in the half, but a three pointer by James propelled the Pokes to a 44-32 halftime lead. The Pokes scored 20 points in the paint and added eight points off of turnovers in the first half.

EWU opened the second frame on a 15-6 run to make it a 50-47 game four minutes into the half. The Eagles hit three triples and Jacob Wiley added eight points during the streak. Wiley kept his roll going cutting the lead to one point at 54-53 on a three-point play with 13:45 left in the frame.

The Pokes used a 9-0 run to build the lead back to double-digits at 63-53 at the halfway point of the half. Kelley tied his career-high during the run and Dalton added five points. The Pokes moved it to 13 point lead on a fast break lob from Lieberman to Adams to make it 70-57 just under eight minutes remaining.

After a Felix Von Hoffe three cut the lead to seven at 76-69, Adams added five-straight Cowboy Points to build the lead back to double-digits at 81-71 with just under five minutes remaining in the second period. The Eagles battled cutting the UW lead to as little as eight points, but threes from Herndon and Dalton sealed the 91-81 win for UW.

The Eagles were paced by Bliznyuk, as poured in a game-high 29 points and seven assists. Wiley added 26 points, as he recorded 17 in the second half. Von Hoff added 17 points with five three pointers on the night.

“I always tell our guys it’s a process — stay the course,” Edwards said. “We went in with a game plan, and even though there one player Bogdan Bliznyuk got off today with 29 points, he did that by making twos and he only had two threes. I thought the way our guys executed the game plan showed growth. They didn’t panic. They stayed the course and were able to build the lead back up in the second half.”

Wyoming will host UMKC on Monday night at 7 p.m. in the Arena-Auditorium in the Quarterfinals of the CBI.