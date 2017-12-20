Cowboys Split matches with No. 3 Oklahoma State but Drop Dual, 20-15

LARAMIE– The University of Wyoming wrestling team won five matches, including four upsets on Tuesday night, but dropped a Big 12 dual to No. 3 Oklahoma State in Cheyenne.

Inside an electrifying Storey Gym, the Cowboys picked up three early wins from redshirt freshman Sam Turner (149 pounds), senior Archie Colgan (157 pounds) and junior Branson Ashworth (165 pounds), as redshirt freshman Montorie Bridges (133 pounds) and senior Bryce Meredith (141 pounds) closed out the dual with a couple victories for the Brown and Gold.

Branch: “This is the Step We Needed”

“This was entertaining and fun for everyone,” UW head coach Mark Branch said. “When looking at the big picture, it’s all practice right now as it will count a little more later in the season. But this is step we needed. I’m happy for Cheyenne, as this was a great dual to watch.

“It may be a little bittersweet because of the overall result, but we understand it can’t just be five guys. It needs to be the entire team. We practice for every dual to be a team performance.”



Bridges and Meredith Finished Dual With Wins

To close the night, Bridges defeated No. 3 Kaid Brock, while Meredith upset No. 1 Dean Heil to send the crowd of 2,580 home on a good note, but the defending Big 12 champions picked up three bonus-point wins during the contest to help take the victory.

The loss was UW’s (1-2, 1-1 Big 12) first in Big 12 action this season.



Branch: “We Can Fight and Compete with the Top Teams”

“Cheyenne showed up tonight and our guys could feel it,” Branch added. “I loved the way we started the dual, and it really showed we can fight and compete with the top teams out there.

“It burns because we were close. We have a number of things to look at and go from there. Outside the loss, tonight was tremendous. It was great to see the hometown kid get that victory. The support this program gets from around the state is unbelievable.”



Turner Earned Decision Win

To begin the match, Turner, a Colorado Springs native, earned a 4-3 decision over All-American and tenth-ranked Geo Martinez. Turner overcame a takedown in the first period and a 3-1 deficit late in the match to pick up the biggest win of his young career.

Martinez, also a native of Colorado Springs, scored a takedown early in the opening period, only to be followed with a Turner escape. In the final frame, Turner recorded an early escape and added a takedown with less than a minute to seal the victory.



Colgan Won by Decision

No. 16 Colgan keep the momentum with the Brown and Gold with a 3-1 decision over Jonce Blaylock. After a quiet opening period, Colgan recorded an escape and takedown in the second for a 3-0 lead.

Blaylock added an escape but Colgan prevailed with the victory for the Pokes, and pushed their lead to 6-0 after two bouts.



Ashworth Earns First Win Over a Ranked Opponent

Next up was Ashworth, and the junior from Spanish Fork, Utah, no doubt kept Storey Gym lit. Ashworth came away with the 5-2 decision over No. 6 Chandler Rogers. After no scoring in the first period, Ashworth sandwiched a takedown in between two escapes from Rogers.

All tied at two to begin the third, Ashworth broke out with an escape and takedown in the final period to seal it. The win was not only over the All-American Rogers, but also the first over a ranked opponent this year for No. 15 Ashworth.



Pope and Polson Drop Close Matches

Senior Kyle Pope dropped an 8-7 decision to No. 10 Jacobe Smith, followed by senior Chaz Polson falling to Keegan Moore via an 8-7 decision as well.

No. 4 Preston Weigel earned a 15-0 tech. fall over junior Cody Vigoren, while No. 8 Derek White also won with a tech fall over redshirt freshman Hunter Mullins.

Sophomore Drake Foster fell to No. 3 Nick Piccininni to pick up OSU’s final victory over the evening. Oklahoma State held a 20-9 lead after their five-straight match wins.



Bridges Earns First Career Win Over Top-Ten Ranked Opponent

Bridges brought home the thunder in his upset over Brock. He helped the crowd to their feet with an 11-10 decision over the All-American. Using a takedown and four-point nearfall, Bridges held an early 6-0 advantage.

Up 8-5 after the first period, Brock fought his way back to tie it at eight before Bridges used an escape to close the second frame.

Two more escapes from Bridges was enough as the Altus, Okla., native earned his first win over a ranked opponent this season. It also proved to be his first-career win over an opponent seated within the top-ten.



Cheyenne Native Meredith Upsets Two-Time NCAA Champion

Saving the most anticipated match for last, Meredith, a Cheyenne native, fed off the unbelievable atmosphere of Storey Gym to upset the defending two-time NCAA Champion. The win was the first for Meredith over the All-American and also the first loss for Heil in 55 matches.

Meredith, a two-time All-American himself, gave up an escape in the first period and followed with an escape of his own in the third. With less than 20 seconds left in overtime, Meredith picked up one final escape to hold on for the 2-1 victory.

It was the third-straight win over a top-5 opponent for Meredith, and the eighth over a ranked opponent this season.



Up Next

After tonight’s exciting dual and a bit over a break for the Holidays, Wyoming will take to the mat after the New Year at the North Carolina Duals. The Pokes are set to compete against North Carolina, Duke, Army and American on Jan. 5 in Chapel Hill, N.C.



Match Results

149: Sam Turner dec. over Geo Martinez, 4-3

157: Archie Colgan dec. over Jonce Blaylock, 3-1

165: Branson Ashworth dec. over Chandler Rogers, 5-2

174: Jacobe Smith dec. over Kyle Pope, 8-7

184: Keegan Moore dec. over Chaz Polson, 8-7

197: Preston Weigel tech. fall over Cody Vigoren, 15-0

285: Derek White tech. fall over Hunter Mullins, 17-2 (5:22)

125: Nick Piccininni major dec. over Drake Foster, 14-1

133: Montorie Bridges dec. over Kaid Brock, 11-10

141: Bryce Meredith dec. over Dean Heil in OT, 2-1