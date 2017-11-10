Cowgirl Basketball Begins Regular Season on Saturday

LARAMIE– The Wyoming women’s basketball team will open up the regular season against the Adams State Grizzlies on Saturday afternoon.

The game is set to begin at 2 p.m. MT in the Arena-Auditorium. Live stats, audio and video can be found on the GoWyo.com website.

University of Wyoming sports coverage

in Southwest Wyoming is supported by these great sponsors:





Tickets

Fans may purchase tickets through the Wyoming Athletics Ticket Office at 307-766-7220 or online at GoWyo.com.



UW’s Win Over Chadron State

Behind a double-double from junior Marta Gomez, the Wyoming basketball team defeated the Chadron State Eagles by 52 points, 77-25, on Friday night in Laramie.

Junior Marta Gomez finished her night with a team-high 12 points and 10 rebounds. She was 6-of-8 from the field in her 21 minutes of action. Senior Marleah Campbell also chipped in 12 points followed by senior Skyler Snodgrass with nine points and seven rebounds.

The Cowgirls finished 31-of-60 (.517) from the field and 10-of-29 (.345) from beyond the arc. Wyoming out rebounded the Eagles 49-34 and had 24 assists on 31 baskets.



Opponent

Saturday afternoon’s game will be the first action of the season for Adams State. The Grizzlies return two starters and four letterwinners to a squad that went 2-22 overall and 1-20 in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference a year ago.

The two teams have met ten times during the regular season with Wyoming holding a 10-0 lead in the series. The last time the two teams met was Nov. 22, 2016 with the Cowgirls winning 79-40 in Laramie.

The Grizzlies are coached by Larry Joe Hunt who is in his fourth season with the program.