Cowgirl Basketball Faces Road Challenge against Montana State

LARAMIE– The Wyoming women’s basketball team continues its road swing on Wednesday against the Montana State Bobcats. The game is scheduled for 11 a.m. MT at Worthington Arena in Bozeman. Live audio and stats can be found on the GoWyo.com website.

Cowgirls Have 4-2 Overall Record

Wyoming currently sits at 4-2 overall after two tough losses against Northern Iowa, 55-40, and IUPUI, 65-59, at the UCF Thanksgiving Classic over the weekend. Three Cowgirls finished the game against IUPUI in double-figures led by senior Natalie Baker.

She recorded a season-high 15 points along with bringing down four rebounds. Sophomore Selale Kepenc recorded a career-high 13 points in 15 minutes off the bench, while sophomore Taylor Rusk finished with 11 points and tied her career-high with seven rebounds and five assists.

Wyoming shot 21-of-46 (.457) from the field and 11-of-15 (.733) from the free throw line.



Roberts Led UW Against Northern Iowa

Against Northern Iowa, the Cowgirls were led by senior Liv Roberts who recorded her fifth double-figure scoring game of the season with ten points along with a game-high nine rebounds.

Junior Bailee Cotton chipped in eight points followed by junior Sladjana Rakovic with five. UW shot a season low 17-of-52 (.327) from the field and failed to make a three-point field goal going 0-of-8 (.000) from beyond the arc.



Roberts Averages 12.3 Points Per Game

Roberts is averaging a team-high 12.3 points and 6.3 rebounds per contest. She is followed by Rusk and Baker who are adding 8.3 points each plus 4.3 and 4.0 rebounds, respectively.

The Cowgirls are shooting 128-of-300 (.427) from the field and 81-of-100 (.810) from the free throw line through six games.



Montana State Has Three Return Starters

Montana State is led by sophomore Madeline Smith who is averaging 14.8 points and 11.0 rebounds per game. Senior Hannah Caudill follows with 11.8 points.

The Bobcats return three starters and seven letterwinners to a squad that went 25-7 overall and 15-3 in the Big Sky, while reaching the First Round of the NCAA Tournament a year ago.



20th Meeting Between Cowgirls and Bobcats

This will be the 20th meeting between the two schools. Montana State leads the series 11-8. The last time the two teams met was December 19, 2015 with the Cowgirls defeating Montana State, 75-69 in overtime.

MSU is coached by Trisha Binford who is in her 13th year with the program.