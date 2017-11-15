Cowgirl Basketball Faces Road Test against Denver

LARAMIE– The Wyoming women’s basketball team will head out on the road for the first time this season as it visits the Denver Pioneers on Thursday. The game is set to begin at 7:00 pm MT at Hamilton Gym. Live stats and audio can be found on the GoWyo.com website.

Cowgirls Have Won First Two Games of Season

Wyoming currently sits at 2-0 overall after a 67-62 win over the Montana Lady Griz on Monday night. Senior Liv Roberts led all scorers with 15 along with four rebounds.

She was 9-of-10 (.900) from the free throw line, as junior Bailee Cotton followed with 11 points and a team-high six rebounds. Juniors Clara Tapia and Sladjana Rakovic each chipped in ten points.

Wyoming shot 17-of-40 (.425) from the field and 27-of-33 (.818) from the free throw line.



Roberts Averages 14.5 Points per Game

Roberts is averaging a team high 14.5 points along with 4.0 rebounds per contest. She is followed by Rakovic who is adding 11.5 points and a team-high 4.5 rebounds.

The Cowgirls are shooting 43-of-91 (.473) from the field and 41-of-49 (.837) from the free throw line through two games.



Denver Has 1-1 Overall Record

Denver enters the contest with a 1-1 overall record. DU picked up a 75-54 win over Air Force followed by a 71-63 loss against Northern Colorado.

Sophomore Madison Nelson leads the way with 21.5 points and 10.0 rebounds per contest followed by freshman Claire Gritt with 10.5 points per contest.

The Pioneers return three starters and 11 letterwinners to a squad that went 6-24 overall and 3-13 in the Summit League a year ago.



26th Meeting Between Cowgirls and Pioneers

This will be the 26th meeting between the two schools. Wyoming leads the series 21-4. The last time the two teams met was Nov. 17, 2016 with the Cowgirls coming out on top 59-49. The Pioneers are coached by Jim Turgeon who is in his first season with the program.