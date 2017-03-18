Cowgirl Basketball to Host Washington State on Saturday

LARAMIE – The Wyoming women’s basketball will have a match-up with the Washington State Cougars in the second round of the 2017 Women’s National Invitation Tournament on Saturday afternoon. Game time is set for a 2:00 p.m. MT tip at the Arena-Auditorium. Live stats, video and audio can be found on the GoWyo.com website.

The Cowgirls enter the contest with a 22-9 overall record after a 68-52 over Seattle last night in the opening round. Wyoming is now 13-8 all-time in WNIT play and the 22 wins on the season is seventh most all-time in program history.

Four Cowgirls finished the game against Seattle in double-figures led by sophomore Bailee Cotton. She recorded 16 points and nine rebounds. Junior Natalie Baker followed with 14 points and nine rebounds. Freshman Taylor Rusk came off the bench and finished with 11 points and four points, while senior Hailey Ligocki chipped in ten points. Wyoming shot 27-52 (.519) from the field, 9-10 (.900) from the free throw line and out-rebounded the Redhawks, 38-27.

UW is shooting 722-1639 (.441) from the field and 221-606 (.365) from beyond the arc on the season. The Cowgirls are also outscoring opponents 64.6-54.0 and out-rebounding teams 35.7-31.8. Wyoming ranks first in field goal percentage as well as three-point field goal percentage, free throw percentage and assists in the MW.

The Cougars are 13-19 overall and finished 6-12 in the Pac-12 Conference. Last night, Washington State defeated the BYU Cougars, 72-64, in the opening round of the WNIT. Three out of the Cougars four leading scorers are out due to injury this season. Sophomore Alexys Swedlund is averaging a team-high 11.2 points and adding 3.1 boards. Redshirt sophomore Nike McClure is bringing down 6.1 boards while scoring 4.3 points per game. As a squad, the Cougars are shooting 810-2090 (.388) from the field, averaging 66.4 points and 39.9 rebounds per contest.

This will be the ninth meeting ever between the two schools. WSU leads the series 6-2. The last time the two met was December 18, 2010 with the Cowgirls coming out on top 63-43 in Laramie. The Cougars are coached by June Daugherty who is in her tenth season with the program.

Tickets are on sale at the Wyoming Athletic Ticket Office and are priced at $14/adult & $10/youth. Tickets can be purchased online, over the phone at 307-766-7220 or in person 9am-5pm at the Wyoming Athletic Ticket Office.

Season ticket holders will have until Friday at 5 p.m. to claim their regular-season seats for this post-season event. Tickets may be claimed online at GoWyo.com/tickets by logging into “My Account” and then clicking “post-season applications”. Tickets may also be purchased by visiting or calling the ticket office. Any unclaimed season ticket holder seats will be released to the public at 5 p.m. on Friday.

Student tickets will also be available for $5/ticket. Students would need to show their WYO-Wildbunch App or a student ID to purchase. Students can purchase these tickets in person at the Wyoming Athletic Ticket Office or at the Student Union Box Office.

University of Wyoming sports coverage

in Southwest Wyoming is brought to you by these great sponsors: