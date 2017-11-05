Cowgirl Basketball Opens Exhibition Play with 77-25 Victory over

LARAMIE, Wyo. (Nov. 3, 2017) — Behind a double-double from junior Marta Gomez, the Wyoming basketball team defeated the Chadron State Eagles by 52 points, 77-25, on Friday night in Laramie.

Gomez Led UW with 12 Points

Gomez finished her night with a team-high 12 points and 10 rebounds. She was 6-of-8 from the field in her 21 minutes of action. Senior Marleah Campbell also chipped in 12 points followed by senior Skyler Snodgrass with nine points and seven rebounds.

The Cowgirls finished 31-of-60 (.517) from the field and 10-of-29 (.345) from beyond the arc. Wyoming out rebounded the Eagles 49-34 and had 24 assists on 31 baskets.



Comments From Legerski

“Going in to tonight there was no doubt this was not what you expected,” head coach Joe Legerski said. “We played extremely well for 40 minutes, ended up winning all the five minute segments that we talk about each and every night.

“I thought we had some nerves early, which is expected. I told the team I’ve been coaching 30 years and I get excited for each game. I was pleased how everyone stepped up and contributed. The growth really showed in having 24 assists on 31 made baskets.

“We talked about sharing the basketball and we did that right from the start. We had a chance to get everyone in, even in the fourth quarter got a bigger line-up in to play everyone. Overall a good first night out, but always looking on things we can improve on.”



Lovitt Led Chadron State

Chadron State was led by sophomore Jessica Lovitt with seven points. She was followed by senior Kalli Feddersen with five points and a team a team-high seven rebounds. The Eagles were 9-of-57 (.158) from the field and 2-of-20 (.100) from beyond the arc.



UW Scored 15 Unanswered Points in Third Quarter

In the third quarter, Wyoming scored 15 unanswered to extend the lead to 40, 51-11. Baucom would hit a shot at the 4:29 to end the long scoreless stretch for the Eagles.

The teams traded scores the remainder of the way with the UW taking a 59-18 advantage headed in to the final ten minutes. The Cowgirls shot 8-of-15 (.533) from the field in the fourth quarter, outscoring Chadron State, 18-7, on the way to the 77-25 victory.



Tapia Put Up First Points of Game

It took both teams a little bit to get in to a grove as Clara Tapia got the Cowgirls on the board with a three at the 6:37 mark of the first quarter. The Eagles made it a two-point game, 5-3, through the first media timeout.

Wyoming responded with a 15-0 run to give them a double-digit lead, 20-3, with 8:25 left in the second quarter. A layup by Lovitt ended an almost nine minute scoring drought by the Eagles making it 20-5.



UW Scored the Final 16 of 22 Points

UW scored the final 16 of 22 points to take 36-11 lead headed in to the locker room.

Campbell led all scorers with eight followed by Tapia and Kepenc with six. Gomez finished with seven rebounds. Wyoming shot 13-of-30 (.433) from the field and 8-of-21 (.361) from three.

Chadron State was led by Lovitt with four points off the bench, while Feddersen had five rebounds. The Eagles shot 4-of-26 (.154) from the field and 1-of-10 (.100) from three.



Up Next

Wyoming returns to action on Saturday, Nov. 11 with its season opener against the Adams State Grizzlies. The game is set for 2:00 p.m. MT in the Arena-Auditorium.