Cowgirl Basketball Opens First Round of WNIT against Seattle U

LARAMIE – The Wyoming women’s basketball will open up the 2017 Women’s National Invitation Tournament on Thursday against the Seattle U Redhawks. Game time is set for a 6:30 p.m. MT tip at the Arena-Auditorium. Live stats, video and audio can be found on the GoWyo.com website.

The Cowgirls enter the contest with a 21-9 overall record and a 13-5 mark in the MW to place second in the league. Last time out, the Cowgirls dropped a 58-48 contest against the Fresno State Bulldogs in the quarterfinals of the Mountain West Tournament. Three members of the team were recently recognized as the Mountain West announced the 2017 All-Conference Team, while Legerski was selected the 2017 Coach of the Year by his peers.

Junior Liv Roberts was named to the All-MW and All-Defensive Teams for the first time in her career while sophomore Marta Gomez was selected as the Sixth Player of the Year. Freshman Taylor Rusk earned a spot on the league’s All-Freshman Team.

This year’s WNIT appearance by the Cowgirls marks the seventh postseason tournament berth in Legerski’s 14 seasons at Wyoming. UW will be playing in the WNIT for the sixth time during Legerski’s tenure and the first since 2013, when Wyoming dropped a 71-63 contest against Northern Colorado. Prior to that, the team advanced to the Second Round in 2006, won the 2007 WNIT title and moved in to the Third Round in 2010 and 2011. Wyoming also earned the schools’ first-ever bid to the NCAA Women’s Tournament in 2008.

UW is shooting 695-1587 (.438) from the field and 216-590 (.366) from beyond the arc. The Cowgirls are also outscoring opponents 64.5-54.1 and out rebounding teams 35.6-32.0. Wyoming ranks first in field goal percentage as well as three-point field goal percentage and free throw percentage.

Seattle U is 15-17 overall and finished 10-4 in the WAC this season. Last time out, the Redhawks dropped a 63-48 contest against New Mexico State in the WAC Championship game. Redshirt junior Alexis Montgomery is averaging a team-high 15.8 points and 8.3 rebounds. Senior Kaylee Best is adding 13.6 points while senior Wilma Afunugo is bringing down 5.7 boards. As a squad, the Redhawks are shooting 749-1904 (.393) from the field, averaging 64.1 points and 37.4 rebounds per contest.

This will be the second meeting ever between the two schools. The Cowgirls defeated SU, 70-51, on Jan. 19, 2011 in Laramie. Seattle U is coached by Suzy Barcomb who is in her first season with the program.

Tickets are on sale at the Wyoming Athletic Ticket Office and are priced at $14/adult & $10/youth. Tickets can be purchased online, over the phone at 307-766-7220 or in person 9am-5pm at the Wyoming Athletic Ticket Office.

Season ticket holders will have until Wednesday at noon to claim their regular-season seats for this post-season event. Tickets may be claimed online at GoWyo.com/tickets by logging into “My Account” and then clicking “post-season applications”. Tickets may also be purchased by visiting or calling the ticket office. Any unclaimed season ticket holder seats will be released to the public at 12 p.m. on Wednesday.

Student tickets will also be available for $5/ticket. Students would need to show their WYO-Wildbunch App or a student ID to purchase. Students can purchase these tickets in person at the Wyoming Athletic Ticket Office or at the Student Union Box Office.

University of Wyoming sports coverage

in Southwest Wyoming is brought to you by these great sponsors: