Cowgirl Basketball Plays Host to Colorado Christian

LARAMIE– The Wyoming basketball team will close out its home non-conference schedule on Tuesday against the Colorado Christian Cougars. The game is set for 4 pm MT in the Arena-Auditorium. Live audio, video and stats can be found on the GoWyo.com website.

Cowgirls Have 6-3 Overall Record

Wyoming currently sits at 6-3 overall after a six-point victory, 70-64, over Idaho on Saturday night. Senior Liv Roberts led the way for the Cowgirls in scoring with a season-high 18 points along with eight rebounds, three assists and two steals.

Fellow senior Natalie Baker added a 13 point and seven rebound effort, while redshirt junior Bailee Cotton recorded her second straight double-double with 11 points and ten rebounds.



UW Shot 23-of-59 From the Field Against Idaho

Junior Clara Tapia finished her night with ten points and three assists along with sophomore Taylor Rusk with eight points and four boards. Wyoming shot 23-of-59 (.390) from the field, including 7-of-12 (.583) in the third quarter, and 10-of-26 (.385) from beyond the arc.

The Cowgirls out rebounded the Vandals by one 34-33, had 18 second chance points and ten points off the bench.



Roberts Averages 11.4 Points Per Game

Roberts is averaging a team-high 11.4 points and 6.1 rebounds per contest. She is followed by Cotton who is adding 9.6 points and 5.6 rebounds, while junior Marta Gomez is chipping in 8.2 points per contest.

The Cowgirls are shooting 185-453 (.408) from the field and 125-of-163 (.767) from the free throw line through nine games.



Colorado Christian Have 3-6 Overall Record

Colorado Christian enters the contest with a 3-6 overall record and 1-3 in RMAC play. This will count as an exhibition game for the Cougars. Colorado Christian is led by junior Jordan Baer who is averaging 9.7 points and 7.0 rebounds.

Freshman Sarah McGinley follows with 9.1 points and 3.6 rebounds. CCU returns one starter and seven letterwinners to a team that went 11-16 overall and 9-13 in the RMAC last season.



First Regular Season Meeting Between the Schools

This will be the first ever regular season meeting between the two schools. The pair have played several times during the exhibition season.

Colorado Christian is coached by Corey Laster who is in his second season with the program.