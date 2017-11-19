Cowgirl Basketball Plays Host to Drake

LARAMIE– The Wyoming women’s basketball team returns to action on Tuesday against the Drake Bulldogs. The game is set to begin at 6:30 pm MT at the Arena-Auditorium. Live video, audio and stats can be found on the GoWyo.com website.

UW Has 3-0 Overall Record

Wyoming currently sits at 3-0 overall after a ten-point win, 61-51, win over the Denver Pioneers on Thursday night. Senior Liv Roberts all Cowgirl scorers with a team-high 17 points and nine rebounds.

Senior Natalie Baker had 12 points and nine rebounds, while junior Bailee Cotton chipped in nine points and seven rebounds. Sophomore Taylor Rusk tied her career-high five assists plus seven points and six rebounds.

Wyoming shot 20-of-51 (.392) from the field and 16-of-18 (.889) from the free throw line. UW out rebounded Denver 44-31.



Roberts Leads Cowgirls with 15.3 Points Per Game

Roberts is averaging a team high 15.3 points and 5.7 rebounds per contest. She is followed by Cotton who is adding 9.3 points and 4.7 boards and Baker with 8.3 points and 4.3 rebounds.

The Cowgirls are shooting 63-of-142 (.444) from the field and 57-of-67 (.851) from the free throw line through three games.

Drake enters the contest with a 2-1 record overall. Sara Rhine leads the way with 14.3 points along with four rebounds per contest, while Sammie Bachrodt and Becca Hittner are chipping in 13.3 and 12.3 points respectively per contest.



Second Meeting Between UW and Drake

The Bulldogs return three starters and nine letterwinners to a squad that went 28-5 overall and 18-0 in the Missouri Valley a year ago.

This will be the second meeting between the two schools. Drake won the only series meeting 63-50 last season in Des Moines. Drake is coached by Jennie Baranczyk who is in her sixth season with the program.